Cyber Monday Discounts Cut Due to Lean Inventories: Adobe

Consumers are expected to spend between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday, Adobe says.

Cyber Monday, which typically offers consumers the steepest discounts on electronic goods, is expected to see a three to 12 percentage point drop in discount levels across categories, as supply-chain issues lead to lean inventories for retailers.

According to data from Adobe Analytics, discounts on TV sets have weakened to 16% from 19% last year while offers on computers will be discounted 14%, a 14 percentage point drop from 28% last year.

Appliances have been hit with a 12 percentage point decline in discounts, with 8% off on regular prices compared with 20% last year.

Incidentally, this past weekend out-of-stock messages rose 16% from the weekend of Nov. 20-21.

Deals on apparel will be discounted 15% as opposed to 20% in the year-earlier period while furniture and bedding will be offered at discount of 5% down from 9% last year.

Sporting goods will be offered at a 9% discount, lower than the 20% offered last year.

Cyber Monday is a popular online shopping day that comes after Black Friday. Consumers are expected to spend between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday, Adobe said, compared with $10.8 billion a year earlier.

“Online sales on big shopping days like Thanksgiving and Black Friday are decreasing for the first time in history, and it is beginning to smooth out the shape of the overall season,” said Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights, in a statement.

“With 21 days in November driving over $3 billion in spend, what we know as Cyber Week is starting to look more like Cyber Month.”

Last week, Wedbush also noted that leading retail brands in the U.S. including Adidas, Calvin Kline (PVH) - Get PVH Corp. Report, Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A Report RL North Face (VFC) - Get V.F. Corporation Report and Foot Locker (FL) - Get Foot Locker, Inc. Report were holding the line on discounts this year due to rising consumer demand and lean inventories.

Wedbush analysts Tom Nikic and Ezra Weener told investors that discounts generally are similar to last year or smaller.

"Specifically, there are no brands in our coverage that are noticeably more promotional [year over year] at this point, and there are several that are less promotional," they wrote in a note.

Don’t miss our Cyber Monday 24-hour sale: Sign up for our Action Alerts PLUS investment club and get trading strategies and investing ideas from Real Money’s expert contributors for free.