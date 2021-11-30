Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Inflation: 'We Are Entering Unknown Territory'
Inflation: 'We Are Entering Unknown Territory'
Publish date:

Cyber Monday Cost Buyers 13.9% More This Year

Amid shipping delays and inventory shortages, the demand for certain popular products far outweighed what is available in warehouses and on store shelves.
Author:

In between inflation and smaller discounts, the average shopper spent 13.9% more on their Cyber Monday purchases than last year.

In total, Americans spent an average of $10.7 billion on Cyber Monday this year. According to the latest data from Adobe ( (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report), that number is down 1.4% from 2020. But the average cost of each individual shopping cart is higher: 19% for the season overall.

While this season saw many try to score Cyber Monday deals on bigger items like furniture, the reason for the higher price tags also have to do with supply. 

Amid shipping delays and inventory shortages, the demand for certain popular products far outweighs what is available in warehouses and on store shelves.

As a result, the discounts were significantly smaller this year — a drop of 12% compared to 27% last year for electronics, 18% compared to 20% for apparel and 8% compared to 20% for sporting goods.

TheStreet Recommends

"While the worst-case supply chain disruptions seem to have been avoided, consumers are still concerned about shortages and inflation," Ted Rossman, the senior industry analyst for CreditCards.com, said in a press statement. 

"More than three-quarters of U.S. adults experienced product-related shopping problems in October, led by higher prices than usual (55%), items out of stock/backordered (47%) and shipping delays (35%)."

Inflation, which surged to a 31-year high of 6.2% in October, is expected to start taking a larger and larger toll on shopping cart prices in the future.

While items for this Black Friday and Cyber Monday were stocked months ago, rising costs will influence everything from diapers to popular electronics. 

"[Consumers] have only so much money and room on their credit cards," Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor of The NPD Group, told TheStreet last week. "Higher prices, less promotions and cost of living increases mean less money to spend on gifts."

Jack Dorsey Lead
INVESTING
TWTRFB

Rightwing Platform Gettr Blasts Twitter's Dorsey for 'Strangling Free Expression'

Cramer: ‘Downside’ to Biotech as ImmunoGen Stock Cut in Half
INVESTING
IMGNIBRXNVGS

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: ImmunoGen, Immunity Bio, Navigator

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
STOCKS
S&PMRNAREGN

Dow Closes 650 Points Down on Omicron Fears, Hawkish Powell Testimony

house dad kid home sh
REAL ESTATE

Housing Prices Cool as Market Slows

Bridgewater Billionaire Dalio Thinks There Is 'Tension' Among the Less Fortunate
INVESTING

Dalio: Cash 'Isn't Safe, Because It Will be Taxed by Inflation'

Gamestop Lead
INVESTING
GMEAMCHOOD

What Is GameStop Doing to Become More Than Just a Meme Stock?

Affirm Lead
PERSONAL FINANCE
ADBE

Buy Now, Pay Later Surged on Cyber Monday as Financing Gains

Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead
INVESTING
CURLFTCNNFGTBIF

Cannabis MSO Growth Slowed in Q3 After Double Digit Gains in Q2