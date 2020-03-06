CVS Waives Coronavirus Testing Charges for Aetna Customers

Anyone who is qualified for Covid-19 testing is eligible for the benefit from CVS.

CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report, the pharmacy company, announced it was offering its Aetna insurance members free testing for the coronavirus.

"Supporting the health and well-being of our members and removing barriers to care are among our key areas of focus as we navigate the spread of Covid-19," Karen S. Lynch, president of Aetna, said in a statement.

"That's why we're providing Covid-19 diagnostic testing and telemedicine visits with no out-of-pocket costs or cost sharing for Aetna members, along with a number of other programs and offerings that reinforce our commitment to delivering timely and seamless access to care," Lynch said.

The policy applies to anyone who meets Centers for Disease Control guidelines for getting a test. “For the next 90 days, Aetna will offer zero co-pay telemedicine visits for any reason,” the company said in a statement.

“Aetna members should use telemedicine as their first line of defense in order to limit potential exposure in physician offices.”

Aetna members who are diagnosed as carriers of the coronavirus will receive a package of CVS over-the-counter medications to help relieve symptoms. They will also get personal and household cleaning supplies to protect others in the home from exposure.

President Trump signed a $7.8 billion emergency coronavirus spending bill on Friday as the number of infections topped 100,000 around the world. Deaths are estimated at more than 3,400.

CVS shares traded at 62.50, down 2.89%.

