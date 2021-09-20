CVS to Add 25,000 Workers Ahead of Flu Season, Covid Booster Shots

Pharmacy giant CVS plans to add 25,000 ahead of flu season and coronavirus-related vaccinations.

CVS Health (CVS) - Get CVS Health Corporation Report on Monday said it planned to hire 25,000 clinical and retail employees to prepare for a potential surge in demand during the flu season as coronavirus-related vaccine shots and testing continue to rise.

"Every flu season we need additional team members, but this year we're looking for even more," Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of the parent, said in a statement.

CVS will conduct a single-day hiring event on Friday.

Ahead of the fall and winter seasons, the pharmacy chain aims to increase support both for patients and for pharmacy professionals.

"With the continued presence of Covid-19 in our communities, we're estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates," Montgomery said.

"These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country."

FedEx Stock Rises After Plan to Hire 90,000 Workers

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, staffing shortages have prompted CVS stores to close drive-through lanes and turn away customers.

The company is looking for retail-store staff. And open positions include full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses across CVS store locations.

Amazon to Add 125,000 Transport, Fulfillment Staff at Average $18-Hour

Pharmacies in the coming months will need to administer flu shots, Covid-19 shots to the unvaccinated and Covid booster shots to those eligible.

In August, CVS Health raised its minimum wage companywide to $15 an hour, effective in July 2022.

CVS Health has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and more than 32 million tests, the company said.

Shares of CVS Health at last check traded 0.8% lower at $84.84 on a sharply lower day in the stock market.