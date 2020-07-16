CVS, Target Join Walmart in Requiring Face Covers at All Stores

CVS and Target followed Walmart in requiring customers to wear face coverings at all stores.

CVS Health (CVS) - Get Report and Target (TGT) - Get Report instituted a uniform face-covering policy at all their locations, joining Walmart (WMT) - Get Report, which unveiled the policy the day before.

Starting July 20, CVS customers will be required to wear masks before entering the stores. Target customers will have to do so beginning Aug. 1, USA Today reported.

"With the recent spike in covid-19 infections, we're joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings," CVS Chief Operating Officer Jon Roberts said in a statement.

"To be clear, we're not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer," Roberts said.

Target's face-covering policy excludes "those with underlying medical conditions and young children." About 80% of Target stores already are located in areas where face coverings are required.

The national chains joined Walmart (WMT) - Get Report in requiring all their stores to adhere to the face-mask rule.

"While we're certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities," Walmart said in a statement.

Retailers are taking stricter measures after the U.S. reported its second-highest single-day total of new cases with more than 67,300.

States and towns have had differing approaches to curtailing the pandemic. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is blocking any city or county in the state from requiring face masks, instead insisting that compliance be voluntary.

CVS and Target couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the Georgia governor's order.