Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Have Mastercard and Coinbase Changed NFT Buying Forever?
Have Mastercard and Coinbase Changed NFT Buying Forever?

CVS Stock is a Good Hideout During Volatility

Recently raised guidance and a decent dividend offer investors a safe harbor for now, Real Money's Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle says.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Shares of CVS Health CVS are attractive because they are inexpensive and a good addition to a portfolio, especially while the market is volatile, Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle argues.

“CVS is a good place to hide in a volatile marketplace,” he wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column. “In addition, the firm pays shareholders 2.1% or $2.20 per year just to hang around.”

In it's latest 8-K filing with the SEC, CVS increased its full year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance to $8.33-$8.38 from $8.00. These numbers reflected what Wall Street was looking for, including the $8.03 adjusted number. 

The drugstore company also reaffirmed guidance for 2022 GAAP EPS to $7.04-$7.24 and guidance for adjusted 2021 EPS of $8.10-$8.30. Wall Street estimated at $8.27 on this metric.

TheStreet Recommends

The company’s shares “seem cheap at 13 times forward looking earnings,” and are inexpensive because the fundamentals could use improvement, Guilfoyle wrote.

“That said the firm certainly seems to have the wind at its sails right now, and I am long the name,” he wrote. “Yes, I took profits a ways back, and missed some of the gravy.”

The company’s balance sheet also could use some work and is “not wonderful,” Guilfoyle wrote. The assets of CVS are outweighed by current liabilities even though the retailer’s cash levels are increasing. 

One good sign is that the total assets still outweigh total liabilities as CVS has been paying down its long-term debt.

Guilfoyle’s target price is $116.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Google Lead
INVESTING
GOOGLPYPLV

Google Might Soon Accept Crypto for Transactions

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
OEXBACPG

Breaking News: Dow Closes Down Over 300 Points, Nasdaq Falls Into Correction Territory

Housing Bubble
INVESTING

Will the U.S. Housing Market Crash in 2022?

Donald Trump Lead
INVESTING

Trump Probe Finds 'Significant Evidence' of Fraud, New York AG Says

Coca-Cola Lead
LATEST NEWS
KO

A Few Product Flops Later, Coca-Cola To Launch Mocha Version

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd struck a two-year contract in February to supply batteries to Tesla, which produces its Model 3 electric cars at its Gigafactory in Shanghai. Photo: TNS
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAFRIVN

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Tesla Secures Plan-B For EV Batteries in Africa

Oil Prices Lead
INVESTING

Gasoline Prices at Multiyear High; Biden Scrambles to Lower Cost

SoFi Lead
INVESTING
SOFIARKK

Trading SoFi Stock as It Officially Becomes a Bank