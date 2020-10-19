CVS Health to Hire 15,000 Staff for Expected Covid, Flu Surge

CVS Health will hire 15,000 patient-assistance workers to help with what it expects will be a rise in cases of both covid-19 and the flu.

More than 10,000, or two-thirds, of the positions are for both full-time and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians at CVS Pharmacy locations and will be filled as soon as possible, the Woonsocket, R.I., company said..

“Additional team members typically are needed every flu season,” said Lisa Bisaccia, chief human resources officer at CVS Health, in a statement.

“However, we’re estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities.

"These jobs offer a rewarding career opportunity, with flexible hours, advancement potential and a supportive environment while helping people on their path to better health.”

The 15,000 positions are in addition to the 50,000 staff that the company said in March that it would hire.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, to mark Pharmacy Technician Day, CVS will be "advocating for an expanded scope of practice that would allow trained pharmacy technicians to administer covid-19 vaccinations under the supervision of an immunization-certified pharmacist," the company said.

"As an integral part of the health-care system, pharmacy technicians can help fill the urgent need to safely and quickly scale distribution of a vaccine and extend the capacity of the health care workforce to address the pandemic," the company said.

Pharmacy technicians typically process prescriptions, dispense medication and perform administrative tasks.

"They have been crucial in administering covid-19 tests at more than 4,000 drive-thru testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country. In this role, they are critical in helping to curb the spread of the virus and expand access to care, particularly in underserved communities," CVS said.

The company also is recruiting pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals, and distribution-center employees.

CVS is also recruiting for several thousand work-from-home customer-service positions across the country, with openings in several markets, particularly Indianapolis, Orlando and Pittsburgh.

Last month, CVS cut its full-year per-share-earnings guidance amid an earlier-than-expected write-off of debt.

But CVS affirmed its adjusted results guidance as it continued to see strong revenue in both its retail and health-care services segments.

The company expects full-year 2020 cash flow from operations of $11 billion to $11.5 billion.

CVS also posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year-profit guidance as Aetna sales continued to boost its bottom line.

Shares of CVS at last check were up 0.6% to $59.96.