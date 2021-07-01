TheStreet home
Torrid Jumps In Market Debut on NYSE

Torrid raised $231 million in its IPO with a $2.3 billion valuation Thursday.
Plus-size fashion brand Torrid Holdings  (CURV) - Get Report opened at $23.25 Thursday, ahead of the upper end of its suggested range between $18 and $21 per share. 

The IPO raised $231 million for selling shareholders via Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Baird, Cowen, William Blair and Telsey.

The company sold 11 million shares at a valuation of $2.3 billion based on the 110 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. 

Torrid debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, jumping 18% to $24.85 at last check Thursday. It has reached a high of $26.35.

The company reported a compound annual growth rate of 8% between 2017 and 2020 as it served 3.2 million active customers, generating net sales of $974 million in 2020. 

The firm estimates the U.S. woman's plus-size apparel and intimates market to be about $85 billion in size. 

The City of Industry, Calif., company has 608 stores across the country, which reported 108% growth in comparable store sales, according to Torrid's S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The company reported customer retention of 72%, 78% and 83% between 2018 and 2020, respectively. 

It has been a busy IPO season for the last 18 months as companies seek public money in order to fund their growth ambitions. 

On Wednesday, cybersecurity specialist SentinelOne opened trading at $46 a share after its upsized initial public offering, 31% above the stock's $35 offer price.

The cybersecurity firm, backed by the investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund, sold 35 million shares at $35 each. The underwriters have an option to buy 5.3 million more shares.

