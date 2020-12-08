Curis Skyrockets on Positive Phase 1 Test for Lymphoma Treatment

Results showed the treatment 'provides potent and durable anti-cancer activity' for certain lymphoma patients, Curis said.

Curis (CRIS) - Get Report shares went ballistic Tuesday morning after the biopharmaceutical, cancer-focused company reported success in a test of its treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The stock recently traded at $5.20, up an astronomical 261%. It had sunk 15% year to date through Monday, after dropping 23% on that day.

On Tuesday, though, Curis announced updated data from its ongoing Phase 1, open-label, dose escalation study of CA-4948, an IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It also announced the recommended Phase 2 dose of the investigational drug.

“The new results … show that the recommended Phase 2 dose of 300 mg BID of CA-4948 monotherapy provides potent and durable anti-cancer activity in patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma,” the company said in a statement."

Needless to say, Curis executives are enthusiastic about the results. "CA-4948 consistently reduced tumor burden at the recommended Phase 2 dose of 300 mg twice daily,” said Robert Martell, head of research and development for the company. “Data like these, even at this early stage, are compelling for the patients and physicians contending with this degree of relapsed or refractory disease."

Further, "these are patients facing the poorest prognoses after numerous prior lines of other therapies failed to meaningfully temper their disease progression,” Martell said.

“For these patients, any degree of tumor reduction may represent a significant improvement. Equally promising is the prospect of long-term tumor reduction and tolerability," Martell continued. "This profile, along with the unique synergistic potential of a CA-4948/BTK inhibitor combination, could potentially offer a groundbreaking development in a disease area with considerable need."