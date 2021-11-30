Curbside Pickup Still a Popular Option on Cyber Monday

Curbside pickup was used in 18% of online order this year, according to the latest Adobe stats.

Amid new COVID-19 variants and a lengthy emergence from the pandemic, curbside pickup remains a very popular option for consumers.

According to the latest data from Adobe, curbside pickups accounted for 18% of all online orders this Cyber Monday. That number is down just slightly from 20% last year, when many cities were still in lockdown.

This type of pickup, in which a customer buys an item online and picks it up outside the store, is a popular option for those looking to avoid excessive shipping wait times.

Amid global supply chain disruption and a worker shortage, many find themselves wait for online orders for much longer than in the past.

In total, U.S. shoppers spent a total of $10.7 billion this Cyber Monday. While the number is down 1.4% from last year, the entire holiday season is still poised to break records this year.

"With early deals in October, consumers were not waiting around for discounts on big shopping days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday,” Taylor Schreiner, Director, Adobe Digital Insights, said in a statement. “This was further fueled by growing awareness of supply chain challenges and product availability."

Supply chain disruption has also led to a stark increase in many popular items being out of stock: Out-of-stock messages for buyers were up 8% compared to the week of Nov. 22) and up 169% compared to last year.

As a result, curbside pickup offered by large retailers such as Best Buy ( (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report) and Target ( (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report) are a popular option for those looking to get the item they want quickly but without having to physically enter the store.

The option is also spreading beyond retail — Kentucky Fried Chicken recently offered a curbside pickup for its menu.