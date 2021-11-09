Shares of U.S.-based cannabis company Curaleaf (CURLF) were dropping Tuesday afternoon after the multi-state operator reported third quarter results that missed analysts' top and bottom-line expectations.

The stock was giving back some of the gains from Monday's session following news of a Republican-led bill seeking to legalize and tax cannabis.

On Friday, online magazine Marijuana Moment broke the news that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is leading a bill to deschedule and tax marijuana.

Currently in draft format, the bill known as the States Reform Act proposes officially making marijuana a regulated substance akin to alcohol and slapping it with a 3.75% excise tax.

Despite the miss, analysts at Cowen maintained the company's outperform rating and $25 price target.

The company is the largest MSO in the U.S. with 109 dispensaries as of 3Q21-end and generating revenues in excess of most of the Canadian LP," analyst Vivien Azer said.

"Additionally, the company's vertically integrated, focused brand operations allow it to drive leading gross margins while still offering room for further expansion."

Cowen reported a third quarter net loss of 8 cents per share, analysts polled by FactSet were expecting the company to break even for the quarter.

Revenue of $317.1 million was also below consensus estimates of $331.3 million.

Curaleaf shares dropped 4.5% to $9.85 per share Tuesday afternoon.

Cowen lowered its revenue estimate for fiscal 2021 to $1.21 billion. For fiscal 2022, the firm expects net sales growth of 34% to $1.6 billion.