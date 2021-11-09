Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
5 'Musk' Watch Tweets From Tesla's CEO
5 'Musk' Watch Tweets From Tesla's CEO
Updated:
Original:

Despite Legalization Buzz, Curaleaf Drops on Earnings; Cowen Still Bullish

Curaleaf gave back all of the gains from Monday's session after missing analysts' earnings and revenue expectations.
Author:

Shares of U.S.-based cannabis company Curaleaf  (CURLF)  were dropping Tuesday afternoon after the multi-state operator reported third quarter results that missed analysts' top and bottom-line expectations. 

The stock was giving back some of the gains from Monday's session following news of a Republican-led bill seeking to legalize and tax cannabis.

On Friday, online magazine Marijuana Moment broke the news that Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is leading a bill to deschedule and tax marijuana.

Currently in draft format, the bill known as the States Reform Act proposes officially making marijuana a regulated substance akin to alcohol and slapping it with a 3.75% excise tax.

Despite the miss, analysts at Cowen maintained the company's outperform rating and $25 price target. 

TheStreet Recommends

The company is the largest MSO in the U.S. with 109 dispensaries as of 3Q21-end and generating revenues in excess of most of the Canadian LP," analyst Vivien Azer said. 

"Additionally, the company's vertically integrated, focused brand operations allow it to drive leading gross margins while still offering room for further expansion."

Cowen reported a third quarter net loss of 8 cents per share, analysts polled by FactSet were expecting the company to break even for the quarter. 

Revenue of $317.1 million was also below consensus estimates of $331.3 million.

Curaleaf shares dropped 4.5% to $9.85 per share Tuesday afternoon. 

Cowen lowered its revenue estimate for fiscal 2021 to $1.21 billion. For fiscal 2022, the firm expects net sales growth of 34% to $1.6 billion. 

Johnson & Johnson Lead
INVESTING

Oklahoma Court Overturns Opioid Judgement Against J&J

videoblocks-a-series-of-fullhd-close-up-rotating-slider-dollymacro-shots-of-the-surface-of-computer-hardware-parts-chipsmotherboardcpucurcuits-close-up-macro-computer-chips-circuits-surface-rotating-dolly_s_mt0i43g_1080__D
INVESTING

Semiconductor Watchlist: Skyworks, EnPro, AMD, Nvidia

Jim Cramer: Here Is Why I Would Buy Morgan Stanley
INVESTING

Morgan Stanley Plans Private-Shares Platform for Wealthy Clients

Wall Street Preview: Geopolitical Tensions Ease
STOCKS

Stocks Fall as Investors Back Away from Record Highs

CRH Edges Higher After Group Sees Boost from Trump Infrastructure Spending
INVESTING

Stocks of the Week: DraftKings, Uber, Infrastructure

The RealReal Lead
INVESTING

RealReal Stock Jumps on Rising Sales Ahead of Holiday Season

Boeing Plane Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Workers Reluctant to Get Covid Shots Totals 11,000: Report

Tripadvisor Lead
INVESTING

TripAdvisor Stock Drops on CEO Departure, Disappointing Earnings