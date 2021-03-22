5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Synnex, Cubic, Kansas City Southern

Cubic, Synnex, Kansas City Southern, ZoomInfo and Oasis Petroleum are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks were climbing Monday with the Nasdaq seeing solid gains as Treasury yields pulled back.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Monday:

1. Cubic | Percentage Increase Over 8.8%

Cubic (CUB) - Get Report jumped after it announced an unsolicited proposal from Singapore Technologies Engineering to buy the defense technology concern for $76 a share in cash, or roughly $2.4 billion.

Cubic last month agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Veritas Capital and hedge fund Elliott Management.

2. Synnex | Percentage Increase Over 4.7%

Synnex (SNX) - Get Report shares rose after the call-center operator and tech-hardware distributor agreed to merge with Apollo Global Management's Tech Data unit, a deal valued at $7.2 billion including debt.

The deal would give Synnex holders 55% and Apollo affiliates 45% of the combined company.

3. Kansas City Southern | Percentage Increase Over 12.6%

Kansas City Southern (KSU) - Get Report climbed after the company agreed to a $25 billion takeover by Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) - Get Report in a stock-and-cash deal that creates the first comprehensive rail network connecting Mexico, Canada and the United States.

4. ZoomInfo Technologies | Percentage Increase Over 10.6%

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) - Get Report was higher after analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of the company with a buy rating and $65 price target.

Goldman said ZoomInfo was in the early stages of addressing a potential $20 billion market with a less than 2% market share.

5. Oasis Petroleum | Percentage Increase Over 10.5%

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) - Get Report advanced after the company said it had agreed to contribute all of its remaining interests in Bobcat DevCo LLC and Beartooth DevCo LLC to Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) - Get Report as well as eliminate its incentive distribution rights in exchange for $229 million in cash and 14.8 million OMP common units for a total of about $510 million.