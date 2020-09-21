Cubic, Roku, Fastly: 5 Top Gainers for Monday

Cubic, Roku, VerifyMe, Fastly and CleanSpark are some of Monday's top gainers.

Stocks were tumbling Monday amid rising coronavirus infections, dimming prospects for another U.S. fiscal stimulus bill and a report on suspicious bank transactions .

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Cubic | Percentage Increase Over 35%

Cubic (CUB) - Get Report jumped after the transport- and defense-systems company said it had adopted a poison pill in response to a takeover approach by hedge fund Elliott Management. Cubic said Elliott informed the company that it owns a 15% stake and, together with a private-equity partner, was interested in acquiring the rest.

2. Roku | Percentage Increase Over 15%

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report soared after the streaming platform announced a deal to carry NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service on its devices. NBCUniversal is owned by Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Report. Analysts reacted positively to the news for both Roku and Comcast.

3. VerifyMe | Percentage Increase Over 15%

VerifyMe (VRME) was climbing after the identity and authentication services provider said its business with a multi-billion brand owner will expand beyond the initial contract that was awarded in May 2019. The brand owned asked that its name be withheld for security reasons.



4. Fastly | Percentage Increase Over 7%

Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report rose following news that President Donald Trump was planning to approve a deal that would allow TikTok, the cloud computing service provider's largest customer, to continue operating in the U.S.

5. CleanSpark | Percentage Increase Over 14%

CleanSpark (CLSK) was rising after the software and services company announced the commissioning of its software on a new solar plus storage microgrid project in Costa Rica.