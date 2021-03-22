Cubic Jumps on New $2.4 Billion Offer From Singapore Technologies

Cubic already agreed to be bought by Veritas Capital and Elliott Investment Management for $70 per share in cash.

Cubic (CUB) - Get Report shares rose sharply Monday after it announced an unsolicited proposal from Singapore Technologies Engineering (STE) to buy the defense technology concern for $76 a share in cash, or roughly $2.4 billion.

“The STE Proposal contemplates that, immediately following the acquisition of all of Cubic’s outstanding stock, STE would sell Cubic’s CMPS business to an affiliate of Blackstone Tactical Opportunities,” Cubic said.

The stock recently traded at $76.50, up 9.76%, and had climbed 16.3% in the last three months, compared to a gain of 5.5% for the S&P 500 over the same time period.

On Feb. 7, Cubic agreed to be bought by private equity firm Veritas Capital and hedge fund firm Elliott Investment Management for $70 per share in cash.

That agreement “remains in full force and effect” and Cubic’s board still recommends that the stockholders of Cubic vote in favor of the approval of the purchase, the company said.

“However, Cubic’s Board of Directors has determined that the STE Proposal is or would reasonably be expected to lead to a superior proposal,” Cubic said. “Accordingly, the Board has determined to engage in discussions with STE to further evaluate the merits and risks of the proposed transaction.”

In September, Cubic adopted a poison pill in response to a takeover approach by Elliott.

Cubic said Elliott informed the San Diego-based company that the fund owns a 15% stake and was interested in acquiring the rest in partnership with a private equity company.

Elliott Management, run by Paul Singer, is traditionally known as an activist investment firm, but in recent years has expanded its private equity activity, Bloomberg reported.