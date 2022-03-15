Skip to main content
5 Pandemic-Related Tax Questions Answered
5 Pandemic-Related Tax Questions Answered

Which Industry is Most Crypto-Friendly?

The travel industry has been the biggest adopter of cryptocurrency, according to a new survey.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Pack your bags, Crypto is on the move.

Travel companies have been the biggest adopters of cryptocurrencies out of any business sector or industry, according to research by Traders of Crypto, with 11.54% of crypto-accepting companies.

Leading the Way

Travel booking company Expedia  (EXPE) - Get Expedia Group, Inc. Report has led the way in crypto adoption, with customers currently able to pay for hotel bookings using bitcoin. 

Several large airlines have also made moves to accept cryptocurrencies as payment including AirBaltic, Norwegian Air, and LOT Polish Airlines, the report said.

E-commerce companies were the second largest group of crypto adopters with 11.06% of stores that accept crypto.

EBay  (EBAY) - Get eBay Inc. Report, which aims to be the marketplace for Gen-Z and millennials, recently said that it is studying the possibility of adding cryptocurrencies as possible means of payment.

The company already accepts NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. 

Non-profits were in third place with 9.13% of organizations that accept crypto payments. In 2019, UNICEF became the first UN organization to receive, hold, and redistribute cryptocurrency.

The food and beverage sector was next with 8.65% of crypto-accepting companies. Gambling and retail were tied for fifth place with 7.2% each.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Entertainment, internet services, finance and gift cards rounded off the top 10 list.

AMC Entertainment  (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report recently began accepting payments in dogecoin and shiba inu. In November, the movie theater company began accepting bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies for online payments. 

'The Most Crypto-Accepting Companies'

In compiling the report, Holders of Crypto said it created a list of companies that accept cryptocurrency using a variety of sources and articles. 

The report also looked for countries that were most agreeable to crypto.

"The United States has by far the most crypto-accepting companies, with 49.52% of companies in our study calling the country home," the report said.

While the U.S. is currently the best place for spending crypto in the same way as flat currency, the report said that America is also home to a large proportion of the world’s biggest tech companies and global brands. 

"[Those] have the economic clout to trial and test-run this new form of payment with minimal risk to their overall business," it said.

The United Kingdom was second on the list, followed by Germany, Canada, Cyprus and Australia.

The focus of crypto intensified recently when President Joe Biden signed an executive order on cryptocurrencies last week.

Among other things, Biden's order directs Treasury and other departments to come up with policy recommendations "to address the implications of the growing digital asset sector and changes in financial markets for consumers, investors, businesses, and equitable economic growth."

Cryptocurrency Bubble Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Price Check: Traders Playing the Waiting Game

By Rob Lenihan
Kids iPhone Lead
TECHNOLOGY
AAPL

Your Apple iPhone May Be Booby-Trapped

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Popeyes' CEO to Step Down Following Restaurant Brands Takeover
INVESTING
QSR

Popeyes' New Dessert is a Uniquely Southern Delight

By Colette Bennett
Mercedes-Benz CEO Expects 2015 Sales to Be Even Better Than Last Year
INVESTING

Mercedes-Benz Pulls Out Its 'Made in USA' Weapon Against Tesla

By Rob Lenihan
Stagflation Lead KL
INVESTING

What is 'Stagflation' And Why Do Investors Fear It?

By Dan Weil
Tesla Autonomous Driving Lead
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla Receives More Bad News for Its Driver-assist Autopilot

By Tony Owusu
Twitter Lead
INVESTING
TWTR

Twitter Made A Change That Everybody Hated

By Michael Tedder
Fitness Lead JS
INVESTING
CVSWBA

Here's Some Really Good News for CVS and Walgreens

By Veronika Bondarenko