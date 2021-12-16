Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Wealthy Crypto Investors Are Driving Luxury Sales in the U.S., Analyst Says
Publish date:

Wealthy Crypto Investors Are Driving Luxury Sales in the U.S., Analyst Says

A Jeffries analyst says cryptocurrency wealth is benefiting high-fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci.
Author:

A Jeffries analyst says cryptocurrency wealth is benefiting high-fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci.

Demand for luxury goods is rising in the U.S. and cryptocurrency wealth is believed to be behind a chunk of it, according to an analyst at Jefferies.

After a recent trip to New York and Florida, Jefferies analyst Flavio Cereda says the U.S. consumer "continues to surprise,” scooping up a range of high-priced items such as handbags, jewelry and designer clothes.

U.S. buyers of luxury items today are younger and more affluent than in the past, Cereda wrote, according to a report from Bloomberg

Cereda estimates that local “super spenders” account for $20 billion of the total spend, the report states, which is more than double that from Europe but well below China.

TheStreet Recommends

The analyst says there's a big impact from cryptocurrency wealth that could benefit luxury goods makers.

One company poised to profit is Louis Vuitton owner LVMH  (LVMHF) , which Cereda reportedly described as a “structural post-pandemic winner,” given its greater exposure to North America versus China. 

Meantime, Kering SA  (PPRUF) , the French multi-national company behind high-end brands like Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent is another luxury player that stands to benefit, according to the analyst.

Chief Justice Roberts Picks Judge Laura Swain to Preside Over Puerto Rico Title III Proceedings
INVESTING

The Crypto Rich Are Flocking to Puerto Rico. Here's Why.

The exterior of an Amazon Fresh. DBK.
INVESTING
KRAMZN

Amazon Plans to Partner With Grocery Chains While It Competes With Them

closed corona sign sh
INVESTING

Anchorage Capital Closing Its $7 Billion Hedge Fund

Inheritance Taxes
Sponsored Story

Do You Financially Support Your Family Living Abroad?

NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING

Investors Are Flocking to Inflation-Linked Assets

Such 'doge': Chinese Tech Giants Tencent And ByteDance Race To Secure Trademark For Their Own Versions Of Popular Emoji
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Investors Who Mix Crypto Holdings See More Gains

hawaii cheesecake sh
INVESTING
KHC

Kraft Wants To Pay You Back For Your Holiday Dessert

Zoom Lead
INVESTING

Jim Cramer: Most Cloud Stocks Still Floating Too High