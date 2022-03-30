Top 10 Cryptocurrency Heists

The Ronin blockchain hack is the latest in a series of cryptocurrency heists.

Like any frontier, cryptocurrency has its share of danger.

Investors traveling through this territory can fall victim to scam artists if not careful.

As news stories continue to cover this crimes, here is a list of the top cryptocurrency heist.

1. Ronin: the blockchain underlying Axie Infinity, said hackers had stolen roughly $625 million from the play-to-earn online game. The heist occurred on March 23, but Sky Mavis, a Vietnamese studio that developed Axie Infinity, discovered the breach on Tuesday.

2. Poly Network: On Aug. 10 2021, Blockchain site Poly Network said that more than $600 million was stolen by hackers who exploited a vulnerability in the global cross-chain protocol's system.

3. Coincheck: In January 2018 hackers hit the Japan-based crypto exchange and took about $530 million in NEM tokens. The hack led two of Japan's crypto-currency trade groups to merge into a new self-regulatory agency.

4. Mt. Gox: In 2014, an estimated $450 million worth of bitcoin was stolen by hackers from the Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange which once handled 80% of the world’s bitcoin trade. Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy in early 2014. Former CEO Mark Karpelès recently said certain users will be eligible to receive commemorative nonfungible tokens, or NFTs.

5. Wormhole: last month hackers stole more than $323 million from the DeFi protocol that links blockchain Solana with other decentralized blockchain networks.

6. Kucoin: the Singapore-based crypto exchange said about $275 million worth of cryptocurrency had been stolen. CEO Johnny Lyu said users were paid back via the recovery of $239.45 million through law enforcement and other exchange platforms, and $45.55 million from the company’s insurance.

7. BitMart: In December 2021, hackers relieved cryptocurrency exchange BitMart of $196 million of crypto lucre by purloining a private key that gave them access to two BitMart wallets. Hackers took $100 million worth of various cryptocurrencies on the ethereum blockchain and $96 million on Binance Smart Chain.

8. Bitgrail: The small Italian exchange lost about 17 million Nano tokens in a hack that cost them around $170 million. The founder of the company, Francesco Firano, was accused of taking over customer funds prior to reporting the theft of crypto from the exchange.

9. Boy X Highspeed (BXH): Hackers hit the decentralized cross-chain exchange for $139 million in November 2021. CEO Neo Wang the hack was probably the result of a leaked administrator key.

10. Cream Finance: In October 2021, hackers stole an estimated $130 million worth of cryptocurrency assets from Cream Finance, a decentralized finance platform. The hacker was exploited a pricing vulnerability by repeatedly taking out flash loans across different ethereum addresses.