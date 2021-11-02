Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Who Created Shiba Inu Coin and What Is It?
Who Created Shiba Inu Coin and What Is It?
Publish date:

Squid Crypto Crash Should Serve as Warning, Experts Say

The crash of the cryptocurrency Squid should serve as warning to investors to do their research, experts say.
Author:

The recent crash of the cryptocurrency Squid illustrates the need for investors to exercise caution when considering new altcoins, industry analysts said Tuesday.

Squid, inspired by the Netflix series “Squid Game”, began trading early last week at a price of just one penny per token, according to a New York Times report.

The cryptocurrency's value skyrocketed from $628.33 to $2,856.65 before plummeting a short time later and trading at $0.0007. More than 40,000 people still held the token after the crash.

“It’s somewhat ironic that SquidCoin, an altcoin based on a show about dystopian capitalism, proved to scam crypto speculators out of several millions of dollars,” said Christopher Vecchio, senior strategist at DailyFx. “After all, cryptocurrencies have been perhaps the single best innovation for wealth creation over the past decade.”

The latest rug pull is unfortunate but predictable, Vecchio added “and underscores the reality that market participants should avoid speculating in new altcoins without a legitimate use case, particularly those that you can only buy and never sell – which was an obvious red flag from the start."

TheStreet Recommends

Louis Schoeman, managing director of Forex Suggest, warned that “while new coins appear every day, people should always be wary of buying a token with no history and never invest money you can’t afford to lose.”

“While new coins can have all the bells and whistles and promise huge returns, if it sounds too good to be true, it most likely is,” he said. “Scammers know how to appeal to people. They take trusted, recognizable names, like Squid Game, to piggyback off its global success and lure people into investing. They dupe people into believing there’s some kind of affiliation with real credentials, when really it is all a scam.”

To avoid being the victim of a crypto scam, Schoeman advised investors to look at the finer details and take their time to assess the token.

“Thoroughly read over the whitepaper to check for spelling and grammatical errors - does it look professional or quickly thrown together?” he said. “If you copy and paste a chunk of the text and run it through a search engine you can easily see if it has been taken from another coin’s page which is a quick giveaway that something isn’t right." 

Never send your money or cryptocurrency to a platform you don't completely trust and only use an exchange you trust which doesn't charge astronomical fees, Schoeman added. 

“If alarm bells start ringing then listen to your instinct and hold off,” he said. “It can be easy to see lots of people jumping on a new coin and want to get involved too, but make sure it is the right investment for you.”

Darkened photo of the intersection of Wall Street and Broadway in New York with text overlay that reads "What Is a Stock Index?"
S

What Is a Stock Market Index? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

Facebook Meta Logo Lead
INVESTING

Meta Shuts Facial Recognition System on Facebook

Under Armour Lead
INVESTING

Under Armour Surges on Earnings but Nears Major Resistance

Dow Jumps to New Intraday High as Deal News Boosts Wall Street
STOCKS

Stocks Rise; S&P 500 at Record; Pfizer Gains on Vaccine-Sales Beat

Chipotle Lead
INVESTING

Chipotle Tests First New Chicken Recipe Since Company Launched

Ford Motor Eyes More Investments in Electric, Mobility and Autonomous Cars
INVESTING

Ford, Pepsi, Simon Property Among Dividend-Growth Picks: Goldman

Chegg Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Tuesday: Chegg, Dell, Tesla

Clorox Lead
INVESTING

Clorox Stock Chart: A Clean Trade on Earnings?