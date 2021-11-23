Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Elon Musk's Impact on Cryptocurrency
Elon Musk's Impact on Cryptocurrency
Publish date:

'Sounds Shady': Elon Musk Spars With Binance CEO Over Dogecoin Glitch

The cryptocurrency trading platform explained that it had limited withdrawals while it is rebuilding its dogecoin wallet after a glitch.
Author:

A longtime dogecoin fan, Elon Musk had some tough Twitter words for Binance Chief Executive Changpeng "CZ" Zhao over the platform's decision to limit withdrawals of the meme-based cryptocurrency.

"Hey @cz_binance, what's going on with your doge customers? Sounds shady," the Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) founder wrote on his Twitter on Tuesday.

An hour later, the cryptocurrency exchange company replied to say that this was "not shady" but a "frustrating" glitch caused by its upgrade process. 

After a glitch caused old transactions to be sent to over 1,600 users on Nov. 11, the platform suspended dogecoin withdrawals and chose to rebuild the wallet for the cryptocurrency. 

The delays related to this could last another week, Binance said.

TheStreet Recommends

Musk had previously called dogecoin his favorite cryptocurrency and bought some for his newborn son in February. 

But even as a fan, he did not let Binance off the hook quite so easily and argued that, "Doge holders using Binance should be protected from errors that are not their fault."

This is not the first time that Zhao and Musk have gone at each other in public.

In June, Zhao told a Bloomberg interviewer that Musk should be more careful with his tweets as what he sees as "humorous" comments about different cryptocurrencies have the power to move markets and hurt hopeful investors. 

Back in February, Bitcoin and Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) immediately plunged in value after Musk hinted that Bitcoin's price was overextended while dogecoin lost more than a third of its price after Musk jokingly called it a "hustle" while guest-hosting SNL in May.

Dogecoin is currently up 4.36% at $0.23 but is down from a May high of $0.69.

3. Bank of America's Bethesda, Md. branch
INVESTING

BofA Upgraded to Buy from Hold by CFRA on Fundamentals

Closing Bell: Crude Oil Climbs; Stocks Slightly Higher as Trump Takes Oath
MARKETS

Biden Backfire? Oil Prices Surge After President Orders SPR Crude Sales

An Xpeng P5 on display during at the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai in April 2021. Photo: Reuters
STOCKS

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday Climb Despite Thinning Trade

bose_hero_image
PERSONAL FINANCE

Black Friday 2021: All The Best Deals On Amazon Right Now

Bill Gates Lead
LIFESTYLE

Bill Gates Reveals His Favorite Books of 2021

Why Would Anyone Want to Own Hulu?
INVESTING

Comcast Could Pull NBC Content From Hulu as Soon as Next Fall

Buy Zoom Video
INVESTING

Zoom Video Stock Targets Slashed on Revenue-Slowdown Warning

Why Canadian Solar's Shares Could See a Run Up
INVESTING

Enphase, SolarEdge Initiated Overweight; Wells Fargo Sees Sunny Outlook