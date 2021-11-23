'Sounds Shady': Elon Musk Spars With Binance CEO Over Dogecoin Glitch

The cryptocurrency trading platform explained that it had limited withdrawals while it is rebuilding its dogecoin wallet after a glitch.

A longtime dogecoin fan, Elon Musk had some tough Twitter words for Binance Chief Executive Changpeng "CZ" Zhao over the platform's decision to limit withdrawals of the meme-based cryptocurrency.

"Hey @cz_binance, what's going on with your doge customers? Sounds shady," the Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) founder wrote on his Twitter on Tuesday.

An hour later, the cryptocurrency exchange company replied to say that this was "not shady" but a "frustrating" glitch caused by its upgrade process.

After a glitch caused old transactions to be sent to over 1,600 users on Nov. 11, the platform suspended dogecoin withdrawals and chose to rebuild the wallet for the cryptocurrency.

The delays related to this could last another week, Binance said.

Musk had previously called dogecoin his favorite cryptocurrency and bought some for his newborn son in February.

But even as a fan, he did not let Binance off the hook quite so easily and argued that, "Doge holders using Binance should be protected from errors that are not their fault."

This is not the first time that Zhao and Musk have gone at each other in public.

In June, Zhao told a Bloomberg interviewer that Musk should be more careful with his tweets as what he sees as "humorous" comments about different cryptocurrencies have the power to move markets and hurt hopeful investors.

Back in February, Bitcoin and Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) immediately plunged in value after Musk hinted that Bitcoin's price was overextended while dogecoin lost more than a third of its price after Musk jokingly called it a "hustle" while guest-hosting SNL in May.

Dogecoin is currently up 4.36% at $0.23 but is down from a May high of $0.69.