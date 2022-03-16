Skip to main content
Tax Tips for Those Joining the Great Resignation
Tax Tips for Those Joining the Great Resignation

Social Media Slams Zuckerberg's Instagram's NFT Plan

Posters on social media have plenty to say about NFTs coming to Instagram.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

"This is the beginning..."

It was four simple words appearing on Twitter, one of many social media comments in response to news that NFTs or or non-fungible tokens, will be coming to Instagram.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta Platforms  (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, parent company of Facebook and  the picture and video sharing app.

'It's A Beautiful Day in the Metaverse'

Zuckerberg didn't go into detail, but he did say that "over the next several months, the ability to bring some of your NFTs in, hopefully over time [you’ll] be able to mint things within that environment.”

As with just about everything, the reaction amongst the Twitterati included support, condemnation and serious amounts of snark.

There was one individual who skipped words entirely and instead posted a clip of the children's TV show host Mister Rogers putting on a clown mask. 

"@Meta please stay away from blockchain, not your thing," one commenter said.

"About time," another person tweeted. "If you don't jump on the #NFT train, you're getting left behind. Far behind."

"If NFTs on Instagram means a pump of people into the market, we might just see one of the biggest bulls yet," another commenter said.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

And speaking of Twitter, a few posters noted that earlier this year the microblogging site introduced a feature that allowed some users set an NFT as their own profile picture.

'I Amuse You?'

There's the person who posted a clip of Ray Liotta's character from "Goodfellas" laughing it up with his mob buddies.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said in a video posted on the app in December that "we are definitely actively exploring NFTs and how we can make them more accessible to a wider audience."

"I think it’s an interesting place that we can play…and also a way to hopefully help creators,” he said.

"Wherever there is money to be made, Zuck is also there :)," a commenter tweeted.

"Even if Instagram officially brings NFTs to their platform, will that change the fact that probably 85% of Instagram projects are rugs?," one person asked "Will that change the fact that you can’t even type the word NFT in a comment section without a bot spam attack…"

Another person said "Don't underestimate Instagram becoming a new hub for NFT conversations."

"Instagram is primarily a visual platform that is ripe for propelling NFTs to the stratosphere," the commenter added.


Fossil Shares Are Crashing, Hard
INVESTING
FOSL

Your Favorite Stock Just Got Clocked. Now What?

By Brian O'Connell
Ukraine Russia Conflict Border Refugees Lead JS
INVESTING

Here's How You Can Help Ukraine Without Giving Money

By Veronika Bondarenko
Ukraine Russia Lead JS
PERSONAL FINANCE

Here's How to Safely Donate Money to Ukraine

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid
Jim Cramer: There Are So Many Shorts in Chipotle
INVESTING
CMGTGT

Chipotle Takes a Page Out of White Castle's Playbook

By Colette Bennett
Lucky Charms Crocs Lead JS
INVESTING
CROCSGISPUMA

Crocs, Puma Just Dropped Shoes Inspired By Popular Snacks

By Veronika Bondarenko
A pie chart of a hypothetical portfolio to illustrate the concept of diversification in investing. Values shown are as follows: Small-Cap Stocks (20%), Mid-Cap Stocks (20%), Large-Cap Stocks (20%), Bonds (15%), Real Estate (10%) Commodities (10%), and Cryptocurrency (5%).
INVESTING
PLNTPOOLMRVI

Small-Cap Stocks Ready for Takeoff, Fund Manager Says

By Dan Weil
Pizza Hut Big Dinner Box Lead JS
INVESTING
YUMDPZPZZA

Pizza Hut Goes Big To Win March Madness Over Domino's

By Colette Bennett
Ford Mustang Mach E Lead
TECHNOLOGY
FRIVNGM

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Ford Differs From Tesla on Price Increase

By Alicia Stein