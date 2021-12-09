Shiba Inu Wavers as Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Adds Support

Shibu Inu was wavering Thursday one day after cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp said it had added support for the meme coin.

Shibu Inu was up slightly to $0.000037 at last check, according to Coindesk.

Bitstamp said it opened deposits and withdrawals on Wednesday. Users are able to place and cancel limit orders on Thursday and order matching will start and trades will be executed normally.

Dydx, Gala and Perpetual Protocol were also added to its platform, Bitstamp said, and users will be able to trade them against the U.S. dollar or the euro.

"Once the order books gather sufficient liquidity, we will enable all order types and card purchases for the new trading pairs as well," Bitstamp said in a blog post.

For the time being, the exchange said, "these assets will not be available to our U.S. and Singapore customers."

Shibu Inu Also Added By Binance

Earlier this week, Travala, a blockchain-based travel booking platform backed by Binance, announced that it is now accepting Shiba Inu as payment for its products and services.

"Congratulations to @Shibtoken for winning the token battle on #Travala," the company tweeted. "$SHIB is now listed as a payment method method on http://Travala.com to book over 3M travel products worldwide."

"Travala will be more successful because it accepts #SHIB as payment," one commenter tweeted.

"Congrats!!" another said. "I wouldn’t sell my coins at the price Shiba is currently at to book travel. Not worth it yet. When it’s $1 for 1 Shiba sure."

Last month, online electronics retailer Newegg Commerce (NEGG) - Get Newegg Commerce, Inc. Report said it would accept Shiba Inu for payments. Movie theater company AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report also said it would accept Shiba Inu for online payments.

Wolf of Wall St. Not a Shibu Inu Fan

Not everyone is feeling the love for Shiba Inu. Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker whose memoir was made into the film, "Wolf of Wall Street," recently described meme cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as "jokes with no real value."

"I'm a fan of blockchain but there's a lot of nonsense out there, a lot of s**t coins which serve no purpose and are only there to separate people from their money," Jordan said in an interview with The Sun. "People are taking advantage of an unregulated market and creating s**t coins which have no value and have no use.”

Jordan also said that “what I hate about it the most is that legitimate stuff - it gives those digital coins a bad name.

"The sooner governments step in the better it is for crypto because when authorities start to regulate a dark market, it gets bigger and better," he added.