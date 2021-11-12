Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
A Market Week in Review: What This Technical Analyst Is Watching
A Market Week in Review: What This Technical Analyst Is Watching
Publish date:

SEC Rejects VanEck Bitcoin ETF Application

The SEC had delayed a decision on this application twice before filing a request for public consultation over concerns about market manipulation.
Author:

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday rejected a proposal to list the country's first bitcoin exchange traded fund, VanEck Bitcoin ETF, because it did not meet trading standards “designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices," the SEC said in a filing.

The SEC order "disapproves the proposed rule change" filed by Cboe BZX Exchange on Mar. 21. VanEck filed its ETF proposal at the end of 2020, with Cboe BZX agreeing to act as VanEck’s exchange partner earlier this year.

The SEC had delayed a decision on this application twice before filing a request for public consultation over concerns about market manipulation.

Typically, "these applications are reviewed within 45-day windows and the agency can take up to 240 days to make a decision," Reuters reported.

TheStreet Recommends

The markets regulator in its note added that Bitcoin ETFs need to show a "comprehensive surveillance-sharing agreement with a regulated market of significant size related to the underlying or reference bitcoin assets," in order to get clearance for trading.

Surveillance-sharing agreements provide the sharing of information about market trading activity, clearing activity, and customer identity and access to produce requested information by third parties.

In the past, SEC Chair Gary Gensler, has indicated that the SEC would be reluctant to expand crypto offerings, particularly a “spot” bitcoin ETF, "unless there is legislation clearly defining which regulatory agencies have control over the various crypto spaces, such as crypto exchanges," CNBC reported.

bitcoin
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Salty Market Reacts to SEC Rejection: 'VanEck Usually Not Snubbed'

Reddit Meme Stock Lead
INVESTING

Inside The Rush To Weed Out Online Noise From The Next GameStop

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine Lead
INVESTING

Buy Johnson & Johnson Stock on Split-Company Dip?

Blink Charging Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday Vary as Market Regroups

3D Systems Lead
INVESTING

Cathie Wood's Ark Bought 2 Million 3D Shares Thursday

Blink Charging Lead
INVESTING

Blink Charging Jumps on Mixed Earnings Results

Nvidia Lead
INVESTING

Nvidia Cut to Neutral on Valuation as Stock Price Jumps 50% Since August

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
MARKETS

Johnson & Johnson Stock Gains On Plan to Split Into Two Separate Companies