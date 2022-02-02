Rocker Gene Simmons Accepts Crypto to Sell his Vegas Mansion

Kiss front man Gene Simmons is not worried about the dips as he is willing to accept cryptocurrency for his Las Vegas estate.

Looking for a place where you can rock and roll all night and party every day?

Maybe the Demon can help you out.

Gene Simmons, the fire-breathing Kiss front man, also known by his stage persona "The Demon," said he will accept cryptocurrency for his Las Vegas estate, which is currently on the market for $13.5 million.

"The world is changing," said Simmons, who described himself as an outspoken proponent of cryptocurrency from the beginning.

Kiss, which was formed in 1973, was know for its shocking live performances. Cryptocurrencies have been taking a serious shellacking in recent weeks that might be shocking to some, but not Simmons.

"That's nothing," he said. "I flew from New York and it's a bumpy ride. It gets cold in the winter, but then spring and summer comes and it's better than ever. When the dips come...I buy more. The train leaves whether you get on it or not."

The desert mansion is located in Henderson just south of the Las Vegas Strip. The home, which expands more than 11,000 square feet, sits on a nearly one-acre two-parcel property with a private orchard adjacent to the house.

'Dove in Head First'

The estate features three levels, including a lower-level basement, six bedrooms, eight baths and 11 attached garage spaces.

There's also a dining room with disappearing corner walls, allowing for a front courtyard view, as well as a commercial elevator to all three levels and a built-in tropical fish tank. The lower level has an 11-seat theater with state-of-the-art theater equipment, and a private bar and lounge are

Simmons bought the mansion about two years ago for $8.7 million, along with the lot next-door for $2.4 million and he added 137 trees at a cost of $1 million.

He credited Tyler Winklevoss, founder of Winklevoss Capital Management and Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, with taking the time to explain to him what crypto was about two years ago.

"I dove into it head first," Simmons said. "I bought Bitcoin when it was around $10,000. Even now with the dip it's three to four times ahead of the millions I put in."

Winklevoss and his brother Cameron were first known for their legal battle with Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook, now Meta (MVRS) - Get Meta Report, but have since moved on to create a crypto-based empire.

He said he's selling the house because his family let him know a few months ago that it's too hot in Vegas.

"So I made a decision and bought another L.A. place," he said.

As far as interested parties, Simmons said the magician and illusionist Criss Angel came over recently to take a look at the property.

Simmons will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Uniswap, Polkadot, Litecoin, Aave, or Try, or a combination, for the purchase of the home.

And he's in no hurry to close the deal.

"If you set a drop dead date for yourself, you're limiting your opportunities," he said. "I'm going to sit back and get the right mix at the right price with the right buyer."