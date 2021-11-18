Rare Copy of the Constitution May be Bought With Crypto by Group of Friends

A group of online friends and cryptocurrency investors have joined forces as ConstitutionDAO, hoping to buy an extremely rare copy of U.S. Constitution at an auction at Sotheby’s later today.

Since this is just one of 13 copies of the U.S. Constitution, it’s not exactly going to be cheap.

So in order to get that paper and win today’s auction, ConstitutionDAO collectively raised more than $20 million from its members, along with contributions from cryptocurrency investors like Gemini.

As reported by CNBC, investors will receive governance tokens, which are a form of cryptocurrency tied to the project, in lieu of owning a small part of the physical document.

The governance token will allow the investor, per the ConstitutionDAO website, to vote on where and how the Constitution will be displayed. The website clarifies that are receiving governance tokens with no expectation of profit, nor will they be tax deductible.

“We intend to put the Constitution in the hands of The People,” states the ConstitutionDAO’s website, which notes that it intends to seek a partner to help display the document, with a “strong preference for institutions that are free to the public and willing to cover the costs associated with housing the document.”

The Sotheby’s auction will take place at 6:30 p.m. EST.

If ConstitutionDAO doesn’t win the auction, the members will decide on next steps, though they said they will likely return the donated funds.