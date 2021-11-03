Adams said Wednesday that he wanted to turn New York into a crypto-friendly city, according to a news report.

Adams, who said in June that he wanted to turn the Big Apple into "the center of Bitcoins" told Bloomberg Radio that he wagered a “friendly competition” with the mayor of Miami, who was the first to set up a so-called CityCoin cryptocurrency.

Adams, the city's second Black mayor, said New York must build a pipeline of talent for crypto-related jobs, “because we can’t have a one-sided city where certain groups and areas are doing well.”

The mayor-elect said that in Brooklyn, where Adams has been borough president, there’s been a 356% increase in tech startups in a 10-year span.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who won reelection Tuesday night, has said he’s going to take his next paycheck in Bitcoin.

"I’m going to take my next paycheck 100% in bitcoin … problem solved!" Suarez tweeted Tuesday.

Suarez, who said he owns both BTC and Ether, has been vocal about his intentions of turning his city into a crypto hub, according to Cointelegraph.

Meanwhile, Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, hit an all-time high on Wednesday.

The ether token, which underpins the ethereum blockchain network, rose to as high as $4,643 in Asian hours, breaching the previous day's $4,600, Reuters reported.

Ether was up 2.7% to $4,637 at last check, while Bitcoin was off slightly to $63,144, according to Coindesk.

Forbes magazine estimated that ethereum's co-founder Vitalik Buterin's total wealth to be $1.46 billion.

Cryptocurrency industry analysts have warned that the recent crash of Squid illustrates the need for investors to exercise caution when considering new altcoins.