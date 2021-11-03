New York Mayor-Elect Looks to Make Big Apple 'Crypto-Friendly'
Adams said Wednesday that he wanted to turn New York into a crypto-friendly city, according to a news report.
Adams, who said in June that he wanted to turn the Big Apple into "the center of Bitcoins" told Bloomberg Radio that he wagered a “friendly competition” with the mayor of Miami, who was the first to set up a so-called CityCoin cryptocurrency.
Adams, the city's second Black mayor, said New York must build a pipeline of talent for crypto-related jobs, “because we can’t have a one-sided city where certain groups and areas are doing well.”
The mayor-elect said that in Brooklyn, where Adams has been borough president, there’s been a 356% increase in tech startups in a 10-year span.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who won reelection Tuesday night, has said he’s going to take his next paycheck in Bitcoin.
"I’m going to take my next paycheck 100% in bitcoin … problem solved!" Suarez tweeted Tuesday.
Suarez, who said he owns both BTC and Ether, has been vocal about his intentions of turning his city into a crypto hub, according to Cointelegraph.
Meanwhile, Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, hit an all-time high on Wednesday.
The ether token, which underpins the ethereum blockchain network, rose to as high as $4,643 in Asian hours, breaching the previous day's $4,600, Reuters reported.
Ether was up 2.7% to $4,637 at last check, while Bitcoin was off slightly to $63,144, according to Coindesk.
Forbes magazine estimated that ethereum's co-founder Vitalik Buterin's total wealth to be $1.46 billion.
Cryptocurrency industry analysts have warned that the recent crash of Squid illustrates the need for investors to exercise caution when considering new altcoins.