Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Who Created Shiba Inu Coin and What Is It?
Who Created Shiba Inu Coin and What Is It?
Publish date:

New York Mayor-Elect Looks to Make Big Apple 'Crypto-Friendly'

New York City Mayor-Elect Eric Adams, who has said he wants to make New York 'the center of Bitcoins,' has a 'friendly competition' with Miami's mayor.
Author:

Adams said Wednesday that he wanted to turn New York into a crypto-friendly city, according to a news report.

Adams, who said in June that he wanted to turn the Big Apple into "the center of Bitcoins" told Bloomberg Radio that he wagered a “friendly competition” with the mayor of Miami, who was the first to set up a so-called CityCoin cryptocurrency.

Adams, the city's second Black mayor, said New York must build a pipeline of talent for crypto-related jobs, “because we can’t have a one-sided city where certain groups and areas are doing well.”

The mayor-elect said that in Brooklyn, where Adams has been borough president, there’s been a 356% increase in tech startups in a 10-year span.

TheStreet Recommends

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who won reelection Tuesday night, has said he’s going to take his next paycheck in Bitcoin.

"I’m going to take my next paycheck 100% in bitcoin … problem solved!" Suarez tweeted Tuesday.

Suarez, who said he owns both BTC and Ether, has been vocal about his intentions of turning his city into a crypto hub, according to Cointelegraph. 

Meanwhile, Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, hit an all-time high on Wednesday. 

The ether token, which underpins the ethereum blockchain network, rose to as high as $4,643 in Asian hours, breaching the previous day's $4,600, Reuters reported.

Ether was up 2.7% to $4,637 at last check, while Bitcoin was off slightly to $63,144, according to Coindesk.

Forbes magazine estimated that ethereum's co-founder Vitalik Buterin's total wealth to be $1.46 billion.

Cryptocurrency industry analysts have warned that the recent crash of Squid illustrates the need for investors to exercise caution when considering new altcoins.

Ford Logo Lead Graphic
INVESTING

Ford requires 32,000 salaried workers to be vaccinated by Dec. 8

Semiconductor Lead
INVESTING

Semiconductor Outlook: GXO, AMD, NXP and ON

Federal Reserve Lead
MARKETS

Fed Says $15 Billion Taper To Begin This Month, Powell Pledges Patience on Rate Hikes

Stock Market President's Day Lead
STOCKS

Stocks Turn Higher as Fed Says $15B Taper to Begin This Month

Zillow Lead
INVESTING

Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation Grabs Over 288,000 Shares of Zillow

Bed Bath &amp; Beyond
INVESTING

Trading Bed Bath & Beyond: Up 20% on the Day, Down 22% From Session High

2022 Ford Maverick Pick-up Lead
INVESTING

Ford Stock Rises on Better-Than-Expected October Vehicle Sales

Activision Blizzard Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Wednesday: Activision Blizzard, Zillow, Deere