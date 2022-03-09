LeBron James Makes His NFT Debut

The NBA superstar recently became one of Crypto.com's ambassadors.

The future really is crunk. And it's happening now.

Crypto.com airdropped a collection of NFTs or non-fungible tokens featuring four-time NBA champion and Los Angeles Laker LeBron James.

'The Future is Crunk!'

A total of 5,550 NFTs were airdropped to winners who were randomly selected after they found a QR code in Crypto.com's Super Bowl commercial and signed up to the Crypto.com NFT platform.

"The Moment of Truth" Collection consists of 15 NFTs in 3 tiers with behind-the-scenes images from the making of the spot.

The spot features a young Lebron James--portrayed by Bentley Green-on the verge of making his decision to skip college and go to the league with the help of his older self advising him to always call his own shots.

In the spot, the older James confirms the existence of cordless headphones, smart phones and electric cars to his younger version.

"The future is crunk!" declares the young LeBron declares, who decides to join the league.

The spot included several Easter eggs related to crypto and James' life, but it also featured the QR code which is briefly visible behind the young LeBron.

'Need to Educate and Support My Community'

Fans who spotted the QR code took it to a webpage where they put in their email address for instructions on how to win a chance for a limited edition NFT.

"I want to ensure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind," James said in a statement. "Crypto.com and I are aligned on the need to educate and support my community with the information and tools they need for inclusion. I’m looking forward to working with them to bring these opportunities to my community."

"Just got my airdrop #NFT. Thanks," one person said on Twitter.

"Hopefully I get one. Fingers crossed," another person tweeted.

Crypto.com's debut brand spot with actor Matt Damon and the slogan "fortune favors the brave," also featured a QR code that led to an NFT drop.

Royalties from secondary market sales will go to the LeBron James Foundation

James and crypto.com announced their partnership in January.

James and his foundation will give students and families connected to its I PROMISE program access to tools like Web3 to build the future of the internet.

Web3 is a roughly defined vision for a decentralized internet that uses technologies including blockchain.