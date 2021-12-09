Kickstarter Will Move to Blockchain

The crowdfunding company Kickstarter has always implicitly encouraged people to quit fretting and just go for it. Now it’s following its own advice by making the big leap into crypto.

Kickstarter found popularity in the early ‘10s as a place where people could ask friends and strangers to fund their albums and charities.

Yesterday the platform announced that it would unveil a new, as-of-yet untitled company built on blockchain technology.

The new company will still offer the same crowdfunding services, and once it is up and running, Kickstarter will move its website over to the new system, and will make the tools available for anyone who wants to create their own crowdfunding site, according to Bloomberg.

The move will take place early next year, and the company predicts that the changes won’t affect how people use the site.

Kickstarter was launched in 2009, and has seen its share of success, including early funding for the Oculus ( (OVTZ) ) headset and the Peloton ( (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report) stationary bike, and also helped fans of the beloved cult show Veronica Mars raise $5.7 million for a film.

But the site has also seen its share of controversy and projects that didn’t achieve lift-off, including a $4 million dollar laser razor company that was banned from the site for failing to produce a working prototype.

While Kickstarter remains popular with the public (the site’s homepage states it had 12,817 backings and 40 projects funding in the past day), it never quite became the hyper-growth stock that early investors may have hoped for.

In 2015, it eschewed an IPO and instead shifted its designation to a Certified B Corporations and paid the early shareholders a dividend.

Of course, attention can be fickle in the internet economy, and there’s always a shiny new thing. At the moment, decentralized autonomous organizations, otherwise known as DAOs, are gaining a lot of traction.

Powered by Blockchain, DAOs are popular amongst users who want to create user-to-user, non-hierarchical, safe social environments that don't rely on a third party, such as a government agency or regulating bank.

Last month a group called ConstitutionDAO mounted a failed crowdfunding campaign, totaling $46.3 million, to buy a rare copy of the U.S. Constitution.

Blockchain has become popular with companies looking to decentralize their digital infrastructure, often in a bid to lower costs.

But companies like Blockchain and the cryptocurrency systems they support are often criticized for being too energy-intensive (the New York Times reported bitcoin mining uses more energy than most countries) and, thus, bad for the environment.

In response Celo, the Blockchain platform that will build Kickstarter’s new open-source protocol, has purchased carbon offsets in an effort to be carbon neutral.

Kickstarter has yet to name a leader for the new company. It also plans to launch a governance lab, separate from the old and new company, to provide outside guidance for the new protocol, in an effort to reduce its influence on a theoretically decentralized movement.

At last check, the price of bitcoin was down 4.39%.