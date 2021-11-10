The cryptocurrency market has grown dramatically in recent uses, but a new report warns that the environmental impact of the digital currency has increased as well.

A study by trading education platform Forex Suggest that two of the most popular cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, which hit a new record high on Wednesday, and Ethereum, are also the most energy-intensive.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that the world's global cryptocurrency market surpassed $3 trillion on Monday, reaching a new all-time high as the world's seven-largest crypto coins soared in value, according to Bloomgberg.

"While interest in the cryptocurrency has surged dramatically in recent years," the report said, "mining cryptocurrencies is a highly energy intensive process that requires computers to solve complex algorithmic problems in order to add to the blockchain and receive cryptocurrency tokens."

The report found that Bitcoin is the leading coin with the most energy intensive mining process, and is on course to be the most polluting cryptocurrency of 2021, and projected to emit 56.8 million tons of CO2.

This would require 284.1 million trees in order to offset the transactions and become carbon neutral, the report said.

While much less energy demanding, Ethereum will require the second most trees, as it is projected to emit 21.9 million tons of CO2 by the end of 2021.

It will take planting nearly 110 million trees to offset Ethereum’s contribution to carbon emissions this year, the report said.

"This doesn’t bode well for the environment and could cause investors to worry about potential regulation by governments on the mining of these top polluters in their territories," the report said, "which could have a severe knock-on effect on crypto markets."

In May Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO and founder Elon Musk rattled the cryptocurrency market when he announced that the electric vehicle maker would no longer be accepting Bitcoin as payment due to the cryptocurrency’s high emissions and climate impact.

He later said Tesla would accept Bitcoin payments, but only if there is evidence that at least 50% of mining is powered by renewable energy.

"Elonomics" a cryptocurrency coin inspired by Musk jumped nearly 10 times late Tuesday night, according to a report by Benzinga.

Musk appears to have inspired a number of digital coins. On Sunday, Musk changed his Twitter handle to "Lorde Edge" and a cryptocurrency by that name quickly appeared, the New York Post reported.

There’s no indication that Musk himself is associated in any way with the digital currency, called Lorde Edge coin.

There are those who dispute the potential environmental impact of cryptocurrency.

The research company CoinShares published a report in 2019 that said 74.1% of the electricity powering the mining of Bitcoin came from renewable sources.

Bitcoin mining is driven by more renewable energy than any other large industry, the report said.