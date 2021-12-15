Investors Who Mix Crypto Holdings See More Gains

Diversifying your cryptocurrency assets into names other than bitcoin is proving to be the best strategy for digital currency investors.

The Eurekahedge Crypto-Currency Hedge Fund Index, made of 18 equal-weighted members, is up 170% for the first 11 months of the year, Bloomberg reports.

That compares to bitcoin, which gained roughly 100% and ether, the coin of the ethereum blockchain, which was up more than 500% over the same period.

Bitcoin has also been volatile, rocketing to a record of nearly $69,000 in early November. It has since fallen by nearly 30% to around $49,000 as of Wednesday.

Other digital currencies have also seen their share of price swings. On Tuesday, dogecoin surged by more than 30% after Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the electric-vehicle maker would accept it for payment "and see how it goes."

Musk, the world’s richest person, has been a big supporter of dogecoin, a “meme” cryptocurrency featuring a picture of a Shiba Inu dog.