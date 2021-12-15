Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Investors Who Mix Crypto Holdings See More Gains
Publish date:

Investors Who Mix Crypto Holdings See More Gains

A bet on bitcoin alone turned out to be a bad move for digital currency investors.
Author:

A bet on bitcoin alone turned out to be a bad move for digital currency investors.

Diversifying your cryptocurrency assets into names other than bitcoin is proving to be the best strategy for digital currency investors.

The Eurekahedge Crypto-Currency Hedge Fund Index, made of 18 equal-weighted members, is up 170% for the first 11 months of the year, Bloomberg reports. 

That compares to bitcoin, which gained roughly 100% and ether, the coin of the ethereum blockchain, which was up more than 500% over the same period. 

Bitcoin has also been volatile, rocketing to a record of nearly $69,000 in early November. It has since fallen by nearly 30% to around $49,000 as of Wednesday.

Other digital currencies have also seen their share of price swings. On Tuesday, dogecoin surged by more than 30% after Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the electric-vehicle maker would accept it for payment "and see how it goes."

Musk, the world’s richest person, has been a big supporter of dogecoin, a “meme” cryptocurrency featuring a picture of a Shiba Inu dog. 

