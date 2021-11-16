Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Bitcoin, AMC, Dogecoin: What You Missed in Crypto Tuesday
Bitcoin, AMC, Dogecoin: What You Missed in Crypto Tuesday
Publish date:

Investing In Crypto 'Doesn't Make Sense Right Now': Twitter CFO

While it is exploring how users can make and receive crypto payments, Twitter is not looking to change its own investment strategy right now.
Author:

Twitter is not planning to invest any of its assets into cryptocurrency — at least for now.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said that the social media platform prefers investments that are much less volatile. 

Putting its money toward something like Bitcoin, which fell 6.2% in the last 24 hours, does not "make sense right now."

"We [would] have to change our investment policy and choose to own assets that are more volatile,” Segal said, giving a nod toward balance sheet securities.

As of September, Twitter reported that it has $3.47 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared to $1.99 billion in the previous fiscal year.

TheStreet Recommends

Last week, the company announced that it was putting together a team called Twitter Crypto that would start brainstorming ways for users to accept payment in cryptocurriencies and earn crypto-related money through the site. 

But that, Segal said, does not mean that Twitter's finance department is considering an immediate change to its own corporate cash policies.

"There is a different set of decisions we would have to make if we were to own cryptocurrencies on our balance sheet," he said. 

This more conservative investing strategy is in contrast to Tesla (TSLA) and Square (SQ), two high-profile companies that recently reported holding crypto assets.

"We've purchased bitcoin for our own balance sheet, which we believe not only shows that we have skin in the game but also could provide attractive financial benefits over the long term,” Square CFO Amrita Ahuja told the WSJ in an October interview.

At the end of trading on Tuesday, (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report stock was down 1.68% to $52.06.

Mutual Funds

Invesco Oppenheimer Funds - 10 Best Invesco Oppenheimer Mutual Funds

European Markets Set for Mixed Opening, Wall Street Futures Under Pressure
STOCKS

Stocks Rise on Strong Retail Sales Report, Home Depot Earnings

Mutual Funds

Janus Funds - 10 Best Janus Mutual Funds

Bitcoin Down Lead
INVESTING

As Buying the Dip Trends, Analysts See a Support Level

Mutual Funds

Fidelity Funds - 10 Best Fidelity Mutual Funds

Mutual Funds

20 Best Open-End Mutual Funds

ETF

10 Best Utility ETFs for This Year

ETF

10 Best Metal & Gold ETFs for This Year