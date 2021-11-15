Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Elon Musk's Impact on Cryptocurrency
Elon Musk's Impact on Cryptocurrency
Publish date:

How Ethereum Will Get to $5,000 (and Above)

It continues to trade above the 21-day moving average and the prior all-time high up near $4,380.
Author:

Ethereum and Bitcoin are both moving lower on the day, although the former is holding up much better than the latter.

At last check, Ethereum is down about 1% to $4,580 while Bitcoin is down about 2.7% to $63,760.

While the two continue to chop around, let’s not forget that they are both coming off a recent all-time high from last week.

There’s always been a lot of arguments in play for cryptocurrencies. While some (like Kyle Bass) don’t see it exploding higher, the arguments have shifted to other factors aside from price.

For instance, the environmental impact of crypto mining is being scrutinized.

At the same time, Miami citizens are looking to receive a “Bitcoin yield” from the city’s crypto holdings.

Despite the constant barrage of headlines, the top two cryptocurrencies continue to trade pretty well. Let’s look at Ethereum.

Trading Ethereum

Daily chart of Ethereum

Ethereum has been on a tear lately, along with Bitcoin. Here's how it's shaping up now as a minor pullback is under way.

TheStreet Recommends

Since basing in September, Ethereum has been on a strong run to the upside. It reclaimed its 50-day moving average on Oct. 1 and since doing so, has ridden its short-term moving average higher.

That trend is wobbling a bit after its extension to all-time highs. In the process, Ethereum perfectly climbed to the 161.8% extension before backing off.

It’s quietly down in six of the last seven days, but continues to trade above the 21-day moving average and the prior all-time high up near $4,380.

As long as it remains above the latter price, I will remain bullish on Ethereum.

Below that level and it could drum up additional selling pressure. Specifically it could put the 10-week and 50-day moving averages in play, along the August high near $4,025.

However, if support holds up — particularly the 21-day and the former high near $4,400 — then I’m looking for an eventual push up to all-time highs and $5,000.

Should Ethereum clear $5,000, it could quickly open the door up to the $6,000 level.

Between $6,035 and $6,255, Ethereum will find various extensions from notable ranges. Mainly, that’s the 161.8% extension of its larger range and the 261.8% extension from the more recent range. 

Treasury Money Lead
INVESTING

BofA Sees 'Non-Functioning Areas' in Treasury Market

Inflation History thumb
INVESTING

Goldman Sachs: Inflation Will Get Worse This Winter Before it Gets Better

Trump's 11th-hour Ban On Chinese Stocks Deprives US Funds Of Some Of The Biggest Returns And Payouts In World's Second-largest Market
STOCKS

Stocks Mixed, Boeing Lifts Dow as Retail Earnings in Focus

Splunk Lead
INVESTING

Splunk Stock Plunges as CEO Merritt Departs Immediately

A gold bar on display in a shop window in the Gold Souk in the Deira district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Bloomberg
Gold

Gold At Five-Month High Amid Inflation Rise

How You Can Make a Bundle by Investing in Marijuana
INVESTING

Trulieve Stock Up As Company Announces 15th Profitable Quarter

Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead
INVESTING

Republican Introduces Cannabis Bill in the House

Splunk Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Monday: Splunk, CrowdStrike, Oatly