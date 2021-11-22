Odell Beckham's $1 Million Bitcoin Giveaway Lights Up Twitter

Beckham teamed up with Cash App to convert his salary into bitcoin.

Bitcoin and NFL fans converged on Odell Beckham Jr.'s tweet Monday where he announced that he is taking all of his new Los Angeles Rams contract in bitcoin.

Some were saltier than others:

But most people were there to enter to win $1 million in bitcoin.

Others were there to congratulate him on his new investment.

Beckham has an incentive-laden contract with the Rams that pays him a $500,000 signing bonus to go along with a $750,000 salary.

Beckham can also earn up to an additional $3 million, giving the contract a $4.25 million ceiling, according to media reports.

But as some Twitter users pointed out, he will just have to make sure he's square with the tax services first.