December 7, 2021
Jim Cramer: The Offensive Line is the 'Secret Sauce' in Fantasy Football
DraftKings And NFL Players Association Team Up For NFTs

Starting next year, you can use tokens with players’ likenesses for fantasy games.
If you love cryptocurrency but feel like there’s not enough football involved, then this is your lucky day, as the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has partnered with the online sports betting/daily fantasy platform DraftKings ( (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report) for a line of exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which will be available next year on DraftKings Marketplace during the 2022-2023 NFL season. 

The collaboration with the Players Association and OneTeam Partners, the group licensing partner of the NFLPA, will allow DraftKings to use the names and likenesses of players for the tokens. 

Once the NFTs go live, fans will be able to buy and sell them, as well as use them for as-of-now unspecified fantasy-style games where users play against each other using NFTs they’ve purchased for specific players.

How Will the NFL Player NFTs Work?

"It is expected there will be a variety of NFT editions and tiers that incorporate different aspects of utility and digital scarcity, all powered by Polygon," according to a DraftKings press release.

DraftKings has an agreement with Polygon to "provide a scalable, eco-friendly blockchain solution that enables added throughput, lower transaction fees, and expanded capabilities."

Basically, while the specifics of exact uses of player images aren't quite known yet, both DraftKings and the NFLPA see the importance of having a deal in place.

“The NFLPA strives to be at the forefront of innovative new products, and the emerging landscape of digital entertainment that creates excitement among players and fans," said NFLPA General Counsel Sean C. Sansiveri. "We look forward to integrating NFL players into DraftKings’ NFT experience to create authentic connections for avid fans."  

These NFTs are the latest step in the partnership between the NFL and DraftKings, which is the official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the league.

