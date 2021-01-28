Dogecoin Spikes as Reddit Investors Pump 'Meme' Cryptocurrency

Dogecoin jumped nearly 80% in morning trading and is up more than 40% over the past 24 hours.

Niche cryptocurrency Dogecoin swelled nearly 80% Thursday morning as retail investors expanded their buying frenzy to digital currency.

Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin, which started as a 'joke' cryptocurrency based on a popular internet meme, was up more than 40% to about $0.01 per coin.

Bloomberg reported users on the Reddit thread SatoshiStreetBets touting the gains with one user saying "Doge = the crypto GME," with "GME" referring to video game retailer GameStop (GME) - Get Report, which has quintupled in value just this week.

Another user reportedly posted "we need doge to $1."

Dogecoin has a market capitalization of about $1.4 billion, making it the 33rd-highest valued cryptocurrency in the world, according to crypto-tracking service CoinGecko.

Prior to the Reddit-driven frenzy that has lifted shares in the group more than 700% and added more than $8 billion in market value, GameStop was a struggling video game retailer looking to find a pivot that would give it a slice of the download market while finding a way to entice customers during a coronavirus-trigged slump in same-store traffic.

The addition of Chewy Inc. (CHWY) - Get Report founder Ryan Cohen of RC Ventures LLC, however, triggered an unpredictable surge for the money-losing group, fueled in part by retail investors in a Reddit-based chatroom known as 'WallStreetBets', where traders share tips, opinions and hype for the stocks they invest in. An active thread on GameStop currently has around 38,000 comments.

GameStop shares have risen 1700% since then, including Wednesday's surge of 135% that has the stock changing hands at $380.00 each that values GameStop at more than $26 billion.

GameStop shares were up down 10% premarket Thursday after Robinhood restricted traders from buying shares of the video game retailer, AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report and Nokia (NOK) - Get Report.