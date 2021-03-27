Cryptocurrency Price Check: Elon Musk, DeFi and the SEC

Check the prices of cryptocurrency coins from this past week. Check the latest news for Bitcoin, DeFi, Chainlink, Filecoin and more.

Bitcoin rallied this past week after Elon Musk announced on Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report will start accepting the cryptocurrency in the U.S. as payment for its vehicles.

TheStreet looked at the charts of Bitcoin to find out when to buy the dip after it falls from its highs above $60,000.

Coinbase's planned direct-listing in March is going to be delayed as the SEC is also looking into the matter from a regulatory perspective.

Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) - Get Report shares soared after partnering with Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment to offer sports and entertainment-focused NFTs.

Top-tier U.S. investment banks are jostling for market share in a Bitcoin ETF product, which the SEC has refused to sign off on from a regulatory perspective for years. The growing institutional interest looks to put additional pressure on the regulatory body.

For more in-depth coverage of cryptocurrency including investing recommendations and strategies, follow the Crypto channel on TheStreet.

Here is a list of some of the top cryptocurrencies to watch and their performance from this past week by the percentage change at around 10 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 27.

Bitcoin BTC | $54,309.69

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed cautiously optimistic public comments on Bitcoin as a store of value, versus a medium of exchange.

Bank of America put together a report on Bitcoin that argues "The main argument for Bitcoin is not diversification, stable returns, or inflation protection, but sheer price appreciation."

Ethereum ETH | $1,677.27

The largest exchange for decentralized cryptos, DeFi, unveiled a new update that has been closely followed by institutional traders in Ethereum and related applications such as NFTs.

Dogecoin DOGE | $0.054

Musk looks to have moved on from Dogecoin as his favorite thing to cryptically tweet about in the cryptocurrency space after he tweeted about DeFi.

Binance Coin BNB | $255.55

Binance Coin was passed by Cardano as the third-largest cryptocurrency this past week.

Chainlink LINK | $26.21

Chainlink announced an integration that connects Filecoin to smart contract-enabled blockchains, according to Coindesk.

Filecoin FIL | $126.57

Filecoin is up over 50% in the past week and could come down as other cryptocurrency coins have fallen during the same period.

All cryptocurrency price performances are referenced and pulled from Coinbase.