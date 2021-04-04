TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Cryptocurrency Price Check: Coinbase, Ethereum, Bitcoin Mining

Check the prices of cryptocurrency coins from this past week. Check the latest news for Bitcoin, DeFi, Chainlink, Filecoin and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Crypto firms reported an uptick in retail activity as US stimulus hit bank accounts according to crypto news outlet TheBlock.

Coinbase is preparing for its direct listing which is scheduled for Apr. 14.

On April 1, Morgan Stanley added Bitcoin trading to 12 of its existing institutional funds using cash-settled futures and investments with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

Morgan Stanley in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that "bitcoin and bitcoin futures have generally exhibited significant price volatility relative to traditional asset classes."

Separately, Bitcoin's mining difficulty was at a record high this week, dimming the prospects of continued record revenues for miners. 

The rise in difficulty was since hash rate or blockchain computing power couldn't keep up with Bitcoin's surging price because of a global shortage in chips

On March 31, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said in a Bloomberg interview that the organization could be looking to launch a central bank digital currency within four years.

For more in-depth coverage of cryptocurrency including investing recommendations and strategies, follow the Crypto channel on TheStreet.

Here is a list of some of the top cryptocurrencies to watch and their performance from this past week by the percentage change at around 9 a.m. ET Sunday, Apr. 4.

Bitcoin BTC | $57,850.48

BlackRock has started trading Bitcoin futures, according to filings lodged with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission published on March 31.

Ethereum ETH | $2,070.99

The price of Ethereum hit a new all-time high of over $2,060 on Friday, according to data from TradingView. ETH first breached $2,000 in late February. The previous all-time high was at $2,041, reached on Feb. 20. 

Dogecoin DOGE | $0.056

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk tweeted Thursday that his aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company SpaceX will put a Dogecoin on the moon. Since Musk tweeted on April Fools' Day it wasn't clear if the tweet was a joke or not.

Binance Coin BNB | $343.70

Binance Coin has been rising this past week, gaining over 27% this past week as it looks to keep its price above $300.

Cardano ADA | $1.18

Cardano had one of the highest percentage returns in the first quarter but is only up 0.51% this past week

Polkadot DOT | $44.24

Polkadot's coin is up over 35% in the past week. Polkadot is helping create a decentralized web created by the Web3 Foundation

All cryptocurrency price performances are referenced and pulled from Coinbase.

XPeng Cars Lead
INVESTING

15 Best Stocks in the Past Week: Xpeng, Marvell, Nvidia

Capitol Building Lead
LATEST NEWS

Suspect in Capitol Vehicle Attack Dies, One Officer Is Dead

Tesla Hiring Team Of Software Engineers To Develop Car Video Games Based At Its Upcoming Gigafactory In Texas
INVESTING

Tesla Beats Wall Street Forecasts With 184,800 First-Quarter Deliveries

Jim Cramer Is Watching Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings on Tuesday
INVESTING

Vaccine Stocks Checkup: U.S. Administers Record Doses Thursday

Jobs Hiring Lead
INVESTING

March Nonfarm Payrolls Surge to 916,000 as Reopening Boosts New Hiring

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
JIM CRAMER

Bizarro World: Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday 4/1/21)

Closing Bell: Bannon Out at White House; U.S. Stocks Fall in Final Minutes
INVESTING

White House to Hold Chip Summit April 12: Report

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Gets Favorable Ruling From Supreme Court in Robocall Case