Cryptocurrency Price Check: Cardano, Coinbase, Morgan Stanley

Jim Cramer shared his thoughts on the latest developments in the banking sector after Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report announced it was going to offer Bitcoin funds to wealthy clients. Cramer believes it's important for more banks to have cryptocurrency payments.

The crypto investment products will be made available via Morgan Stanley's capital distribution network.

Coinbase submitted plans to sell 114.9 million shares in a direct-listing initial public offering.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) - Get Report joined several investment banks by participating in seed-capital rounds for crypto custody companies.

Looks like Coinbase could be the first of many crypto exchanges to explore an IPO after eToro announced it's heading to public markets with Kraken to follow.

JPMorgan (JPM) - Get Report put out a report saying volumes of institutional trading have fallen compared to that of retail investors.

Here is a list of some of the top cryptocurrencies to watch and their performance from this past week by the percentage change at around 9 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 20.

Bitcoin BTC | $59,180.01

Bitcoin's bull run continues rolling as it eclipsed all-time highs in recent weeks, hitting over $61,000, leading to more institutional investor interest this past month.

Ethereum ETH | $1,842.54

A change to the way Ethereum transaction fees are handled would reduce the circulating supply of Ether by July.

Cardano ADA | $1.27

Cardano became available on Coinbase this past week sending the price of the cryptocurrency higher, with it up over 21% over the last week.

Dogecoin DOGE | $0.059

Dogecoin is up over the past week and this past month TheStreet spoke with analyst Kenny Polcari about his problem with Dogecoin.

Binance Coin BNB | $270.17

The price of Binance Coin is up over 2% over the past week despite being down over 18% over the past month.

Litecoin LTC | $204.59

South African cryptocurrency exchange iCE3 halted withdrawals from Bitcoin and Litecoin this past week after finding "discrepancies", according to Coindesk.

XRP | $0.50

XRP continues its fight with the SEC about whether it's a currency that started this past December. The SEC is pushing to get personal financial information from Ripple executives, according to Bloomberg.

