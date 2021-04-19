Cryptocurrency Price Check: Bitcoin Rebounds, Dogecoin Dips

Check the prices of cryptocurrency coins from this past week. Check the latest news including Bitcoin falling and Dogecoin rising to all-time highs.

Cryptocurrency coins fell this past weekend from all-time highs after this past week that included Coinbase going public via a direct listing. Bitcoin is rebounding Monday, rising 7% early in the day.

TheStreet had a series of deep-dive stories on the topic of cryptocurrency and looked at whether investors who are looking to diversify their wealth into cryptocurrency should buy Bitcoin or Ethereum?

Bitcoin started falling after Turkey's central bank issued a ban against the use of cryptocurrencies for payments in the country starting at the end of the month.

Coindex Capital Management registered four AI-driven strategies with the SEC and filed amendments this past week to raise the minimum investment on all four of its funds from $100,000 to $1 million.

Coinbase Global, the cryptocurrency exchange, opened its first day of trading at $381 a share, 52% above its reference price of $250 a share. The shares closed this past Wednesday trading up 31% from the reference price at $328.28, 14% below the initial trade.

Jim Cramer shared his thoughts on Coinbase's debut and how investors should approach the cryptocurrency exchange.

TheStreet looked at what companies in the cryptocurrency industry could be the next to go public after Coinbase's debut.

Here is a list of some of the top cryptocurrencies to watch and their performance from this past week by the percentage change at around 9 a.m. ET Monday, Apr. 19.

Bitcoin BTC | $57,133.11

The largest publicly traded companies that hold Bitcoin include Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report, MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get Report, Square Inc. (SQ) - Get Report and Coinbase (COIN) - Get Report. Combined, the companies hold 152,093 Bitcoin valued at over $9 billion. Tesla's $1.5 billion purchase of Bitcoin is now worth over $2.5 billion.

TheStreet looked at the charts of Bitcoin to see when people should look at buying the popular cryptocurrency. Cramer also told readers this past week that he would "absolutely take compensation" in Bitcoin.

Ethereum ETH | $2,243.56

Coinbase disabled Ethereum and ERC-20 withdrawals this past week while it investigated a 'potential issue' due to a recent network upgrade.

Dogecoin DOGE | $0.39

Elon Musk tweeted "Doge Barking at the Moon," late Wednesday night, sending the joke cryptocurrency soaring. Dogecoin soared to new all-time highs Friday, briefly rising above 40 cents after trading below a penny as recently as January.

Dogecoin is dipping Monday morning after rising above 40 cents this past weekend.

Binance Coin BNB | $527.37

Tesla stock tokens will be available on cryptocurrency exchange Binance when the Nasdaq opens Monday – but not for people in the U.S., mainland China and Turkey.

All cryptocurrency price performances are referenced and pulled from Coinbase.