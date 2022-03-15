Skip to main content
How Elon Musk Dominates Crypto One Tweet at a Time
How Elon Musk Dominates Crypto One Tweet at a Time

Cryptocurrency Exchanges Make their Mark on the Mideast

FTX and Binance both receive crypto licenses in Dubai and Binance also gets one for Bahrain.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Two cryptocurrency exchanges are making their presence felt in the Mideast. 

FTX said it received a virtual-asset license in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Complex Crypto-Derivatives Products

FTX Europe, a recently-established division operating in Europe and the Middle East, is among the anchors in the Dubai World Trade Centre, an economic free zone.

The firm will offer "complex crypto-derivatives products with centralized counterparty clearing to institutional markets,” CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said.

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, also got a crypto license in Dubai under the same program, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. 

In addition, Binance received a license to be crypto service provider in Bahrain, Chief Executive Officer Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted

The pair of licenses marked the exchange’s first regulatory approvals in the Middle East region. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

"#Binance has been granted the first license for a global crypto-asset provider in The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) by the Central Bank of Bahrain," he said.

The regulatory requirements will "protect users with strong anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing policies," Zhao said.

'The Future Belongs to Whoever Designs It'

The UAE is the third-largest crypto market in the region, trailing Turkey and Lebanon, according to data compiled by Chainalysis as of June 2021. 

Dubai announced the creation of a regulatory and licensing authority last week.

"The future belongs to whoever designs it," tweeted Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. "Today, through the virtual assets law, we seek to participate in the design of this new and rapidly growing global sector.. Our step is a leap towards the future aimed at developing this sector and protecting all investors in it."

Last month, Binance made a $200 million strategic investment in news publisher Forbes.

Binance was founded in China in 2017 but banished from the country during its crypto crackdown. 

Financial regulators across the world have targeted Binance, with some banning the platform from certain activities and others warning consumers that it was unlicensed to operate in their jurisdictions, Reuters reported.

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ARKGARKQACHR

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Car Maker; Sells Pharma

By Dan Weil
How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS
TSLAAMC

Stock Market Today - 3/15: Stocks Gain As Fading Inflation Offsets Russia, China, Fed Risk

By Martin Baccardax
220222Battery_1600x900
Sponsored Story

Cobalt and Lithium Prices on the Rise - Here's Why

By Gregor Spilker, CME Group
Tesla Lead
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Active Amid Second U.S. and China Price Hike, Shanghai Covid Surge

By Martin Baccardax
Golden Week: Record Number Of Chinese Travellers Planning Domestic Trips Tempted By Cheap Airline Fares, Overseas Curbs
MARKETS
UALDALBA

United Airlines, Delta, American Airlines Stock Leap As Carriers See Post Covid Travel Boost Offsetting Fuel Increase

By Martin Baccardax
TS Smarts Promo Lead KL
INVESTING

Meet TheStreet Smarts, a New Product to Help Everyone Invest

By Daniel Kline
An AMC theatre during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco last April. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
MARKETS
AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Gets Boost From New Investment Track - And It's Not NFTs

By Martin Baccardax
Crypto.com Lead JS
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto.com Has Good News for US-based Crypto Fans

By Rob Lenihan