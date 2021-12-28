Crypto Won't Solve Financial Inequalities, Warren Says

The cryptocurrency market will not help increase financial equality among Americans, said Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday.

In her criticism, she noted that bitcoin is owned mostly by those who are wealthy and in higher tax brackets compared to people who use the U.S. dollar.

“We need real solutions to make the financial system work for everyone, not just the wealthy,” Warren wrote in a tweet.

A study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research revealed that the top 10,000 bitcoin accounts own 5 million bitcoins which was worth $232 billion on Dec. 20.

This translates into 0.01% of bitcoin holders, or an estimated 114 million people globally, controlling 27% of the 19 million bitcoin in circulation, according to Crypto.com.

Both federal regulators and Congress have increased their review of cryptocurrencies, with more regulation sought as various digital currenncies faced volatility in valuations.