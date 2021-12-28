Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Crypto Won't Solve Financial Inequalities, Warren Says
Publish date:

Crypto Won't Solve Financial Inequalities, Warren Says

Bitcoin is owned mostly by those who are wealthy and in higher tax brackets.
Author:

Shutterstock

Bitcoin is owned mostly by those who are wealthy and in higher tax brackets.

The cryptocurrency market will not help increase financial equality among Americans, said Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday.

In her criticism, she noted that bitcoin is owned mostly by those who are wealthy and in higher tax brackets compared to people who use the U.S. dollar. 

“We need real solutions to make the financial system work for everyone, not just the wealthy,” Warren wrote in a tweet.

A study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research revealed that the top 10,000 bitcoin accounts own 5 million bitcoins which was worth $232 billion on Dec. 20. 

TheStreet Recommends

This translates into 0.01% of bitcoin holders, or an estimated 114 million people globally, controlling 27% of the 19 million bitcoin in circulation, according to Crypto.com.

Both federal regulators and Congress have increased their review of cryptocurrencies, with more regulation sought as various digital currenncies faced volatility in valuations. 

Trader New York Stock Exchange Lead
MARKETS
AAPLTSLADAL

Wall Street Extends Fifth-Straight Winning Day As Investors Look Past Omicron

SpaceX Satellite Launch Lead
LIFESTYLE
TSLATWTR

Close Call With Elon Musk's Space Satellites Prompts China Complaint, Social Media Outcry

Mcdonald's Automated Lead
INVESTING
MCDSBUXTGT

McDonald's Moves Closer to Robot Drive-Through Lanes

Sarah Bloom Raskin Lead
INVESTING

Biden Considers Appointing Raskin as Fed Vice Chair

League of Legends: Wild Rift features gameplay mechanics similar to those of the original PC game, but each match lasts for a shorter period of time. Photo: Riot Games
INVESTING
ATVI

Riot Games to Pay $100 Million in Sexual Harassment Settlement

Apple $3Trillion Lead
INVESTING
AAPLMVRS

Here’s What Apple Stock Needs to Hit to Be Worth $3 Trillion

hotel desk masks sh
INVESTING

Which American Workers Have Gotten the Biggest Raises?

Facebook Metaverse Lead
INVESTING
MVRSAAPLNFLX

Here’s Meta Stock’s Key Level to Watch Right Now