Skip to main content
El Salvador 1 Year Later: Gauging The Impact of Crypto Winter
El Salvador 1 Year Later: Gauging The Impact of Crypto Winter

Crypto: Two Giants Do Business in the Face of Gloom

Young crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried just announced a deal with Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump's one-time communications director.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The crash of the cryptocurrency market from its records has completely changed the situation in this young industry. 

The cards are being redistributed. 

The faith of evangelists has been shaken by enormous losses, thus forcing new alliances. It is in this context that Sam Bankman-Fried, considered the "white knight" of the crypto space, has just concluded a deal with Anthony Scaramucci, the former director of communications (briefly) at the White House under former president Donald Trump.

FTX Ventures, one of the SBF's companies as Bankman-Fried is referred to, will acquire 30% of Skybridge Capital, the alternative investment company founded by Scaramucci, nicnamed the Mooch. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"FTX Ventures' investment will provide SkyBridge additional working capital to fund growth initiatives and new product launches," the companies said in a press release. "Further, SkyBridge will use a portion of the proceeds to purchase $40 million in cryptocurrencies to hold on its corporate balance sheet as a long-term investment."

"Our business has continued to evolve since we founded the firm in 2005. We will remain a diversified asset management firm, while investing heavily in blockchain," Scaramucci said.

"We look forward to collaborating closely with SkyBridge on its crypto investment activity and also working alongside them on promising non-crypto-related investments," SBF added.

Savior of Struggling Crypto Firms

The news came as the cryptocurrency market has lost $2 trillion in valuation from its November high of $3 trillion, according to data from CoinGecko. Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency by market value, is down 70% from its all-time high of $69,044.77 set on November 10. 

Skybridge Capital, which started out as a traditional hedge fund before pivoting into cryptocurrencies with investments in bitcoin and other coins, is one of the firms that has been affected by the price slump.

Skybridge had bet that BTC will reach $100,000 per unit. But the fall in the price of the cryptocurrency has undercut this bet, and specifically it has made vulnerable its smaller funds like Legion Strategies.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

The Legion Strategies fund, which claims to contain about $250 million with an exposure of 18% to cryptocurrencies, suspended withdrawals by its investors last July.

The exodus of investors also affected Skybridge Capital's flagship fund, Skybridge Multi-Adviser Hedge Fund Portfolios, which had $2 billion under management at the end of March, as we wrote in July.

Sam Bankman Lead JS

Faced with the exodus of investors, Skybridge decided to raise fresh cash.

"My sales team is out there raising money. People do like bottoms as well," Scaramucci said at the time. "We are raising money."

He added that Skybridge was doubling down on its bet on bitcoin: "The firm is committed to its cryptocurrency (...) And yes, we're making a back row bet that this is a big part of the future."

More than 20% of the flagship fund is in cryptocurrency related investments, the Bitcoin evangelist said then.

The crypto crisis, on the other hand, has become a boon for Sam Bankman-Fried. It has helped him improving his profile and strengthening his hold on the sector. Indeed, the founder of the trading platform FTX.com has emerged as the savior of most struggling firms. 

He gave credit facilities to lenders Voyager Digital and BlockFi and acquired a significant 7.6% stake in Robinhood  (HOOD) , the brokerage house for Gen Z and millennials. He has an option to buy BlockFi.

The deal with Skybrdige Capital is therefore a continuation of an acquisition spree that nonetheless worries some in the crypto sphere.

Amazon Rivian Lead
TECHNOLOGY
DDAIFRIVNTSLA

Rivian and Mercedes Want to Produce Electric Vans Together

By Luc Olinga
DocuSign Lead JS
INVESTING
DOCU

DocuSign Bulls Need to See Breakout Over This Level

By Bret Kenwell
Carnival Cruise Line Lead JS
INVESTING
CCLRCLNCLH

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Dining Change

By Daniel Kline
Gary Gensler Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

SEC Delivers Tough Love to Crypto

By Luc Olinga
NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
^DJI^IN^COMPX

Stock Market Today - 9/9: Stocks Extend Gains, Dollar Retreats As Markets Accept Hawkish Fed Path

By Martin Baccardax
Truth Social App Lead JS
MARKETS
DWACTWTRMETA

Digital World Gets Short Extension For Trump Media, Truth Social Merger

By Martin Baccardax
DocuSign Lead JS
MARKETS
DOCUMSFTCRM

DocuSign Stock Surges On Q2 Earnings Beat, Solid Billings Outlook

By Martin Baccardax
Kroger Lead
MARKETS
KRWMTTGT

Kroger Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Profit Forecast Boost

By Martin Baccardax