December 20, 2021
5 Big Winners When Prices Soar During Inflation
Publish date:

Crypto Reportedly Attracts Record Money in 2021

U.S. venture capital transactions reportedly show outsize investing this year with $7.2 billion in deals, four times the previous record set in 2018.
Author:

Venture capital funds have poured about $30 billion into crypto, or more than in all previous years combined for the little more than decade-old technology, according to a news report Monday.

This is almost quadruple the previous high of around $8 billion in 2018, or the year following Bitcoin’s more than 1,300% breakthrough gain, Bloomberg reported, citing transaction data compiled by PitchBook Data.

“We’ve moved beyond just digital gold. We’ve got financial services, art, gaming as a subcategory of NFTs, Web 3.0, decentralized social media, play-to-earn — all of that made investors think, `We don’t have enough exposure,’” Spencer Bogart, general partner at San Francisco-based Blockchain Capital LLC, told Bloomberg.

The $30 billion tally includes fundraising rounds raised by the likes of Robinhood Markets Inc. and Revolut Ltd., revenue-generating financial technology companies that merely touch crypto.

However, looking strictly at U.S. venture capital transactions also shows outsize investing this year with some $7.2 billion in deals, four times the previous record set in 2018.

Crypto derivatives exchange FTX closed a $1 billion Series B funding round in July that pushed its valuation to $18 billion. 

Custodian New York Digital Investment Group raised $1 billion in mid-December, nabbing a more than $7 billion valuation. Forte, a provider of blockchain integration tools for game publishers, closed a $725 million fundraising round in November. 

Dapper Labs, the NFT platform behind CryptoKitties, raised $350 million in March from investors that included basketball legend Michael Jordan, pushing its valuation to $2.5 billion. Crypto payments infrastructure provider MoonPay, closed a $555 million round late November, increasing its valuation to $3.4 billion. 

Sky Mavis, the developer of Axie Infinity, raised more than $150 million at a $3 billion valuation in October for the the crypto-based online game.

Leading Index Predicts Growth Expanding in 2022

ARKK

Bitcoin to $100,000 or Zero? Let's Tone It Down and Look at the Chart.

Bitcoin's Control Over the Crypto Market Dropped, Ethereum's Share Doubled in 2021

MSFTPTON

Microsoft In The Spotlight After Tom Brady Throws A Surface Pro

Spider-Man Webs in a Huge Audience; AMC and Cinemark Still Need a Hero

Cryptocurrency Scams Stole $7.7 Billion in 2021, Report Says

Blackstone to Buy Bluerock Residential REIT for $3.6 Billion

ETFs Balloon to $7 Trillion And 445 Debuts in 2021