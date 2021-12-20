Crypto Reportedly Attracts Record Money in 2021

U.S. venture capital transactions reportedly show outsize investing this year with $7.2 billion in deals, four times the previous record set in 2018.

Venture capital funds have poured about $30 billion into crypto, or more than in all previous years combined for the little more than decade-old technology, according to a news report Monday.

This is almost quadruple the previous high of around $8 billion in 2018, or the year following Bitcoin’s more than 1,300% breakthrough gain, Bloomberg reported, citing transaction data compiled by PitchBook Data.

“We’ve moved beyond just digital gold. We’ve got financial services, art, gaming as a subcategory of NFTs, Web 3.0, decentralized social media, play-to-earn — all of that made investors think, `We don’t have enough exposure,’” Spencer Bogart, general partner at San Francisco-based Blockchain Capital LLC, told Bloomberg.

The $30 billion tally includes fundraising rounds raised by the likes of Robinhood Markets Inc. and Revolut Ltd., revenue-generating financial technology companies that merely touch crypto.

However, looking strictly at U.S. venture capital transactions also shows outsize investing this year with some $7.2 billion in deals, four times the previous record set in 2018.

Crypto derivatives exchange FTX closed a $1 billion Series B funding round in July that pushed its valuation to $18 billion.

Custodian New York Digital Investment Group raised $1 billion in mid-December, nabbing a more than $7 billion valuation. Forte, a provider of blockchain integration tools for game publishers, closed a $725 million fundraising round in November.

Dapper Labs, the NFT platform behind CryptoKitties, raised $350 million in March from investors that included basketball legend Michael Jordan, pushing its valuation to $2.5 billion. Crypto payments infrastructure provider MoonPay, closed a $555 million round late November, increasing its valuation to $3.4 billion.

Sky Mavis, the developer of Axie Infinity, raised more than $150 million at a $3 billion valuation in October for the the crypto-based online game.