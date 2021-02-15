Crypto Price Check: Bitcoin Rises High

Cryptocurrency prices are rising and more companies are investing in its assets. Check the latest news in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Augur, and more.

Cryptocurrencies have been rising in 2021 and are getting endorsements from celebrities and companies. In the past month, we have seen companies like Tesla, Mastercard, Visa, and Microstrategy add Bitcoin to their plans.

Paypal CEO also said they will make Bitcoin available on Venmo to purchase in the future. Deutsche Bank also announced they will include an offering to store and trade cryptocurrencies on behalf of institutional investors.

We have also seen blockchain-related companies rise in the past week due to the value of Bitcoin hitting new highs with Riot Blockchain and Marathon Patent included in the best stocks of this past week.

Here is a list of some of the top cryptocurrencies to watch and their performance from this past week by the percentage change at around 10 a.m. ET on Monday.

Bitcoin BTC | $47,676.72 | 5 Day Increased +22.65%

Bitcoin continues to rise each day as companies start putting their cash to work to diversify their assets. Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin to start this past week.

Ethereum ETH | $1790.99 | 5 Day Increased +10.86%

Futures contracts for Ethereum's cryptocurrency, Ether, began trading on the CME for the first time this past week.

Litecoin LTC | $207.10 | 5 Day Increased +37.13%

Dogecoin is actually based on Litecoin and has the same technology behind its proof-of-work. Litecoin is valued at a little more than $200, could now be the time to buy the cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin Cash BCH | $716.05 | 5 Day Increased +60.69%

Kim Dotcom published a website this past week highlighting the benefits of using Bitcoin Cash, sending the cryptocurrency higher, according to Bitcoin News.

Dash DASH | $273.59 | 5 Day Increased +130.61%

The Bitcoin altcoin continues to rise this past week. The privacy coin is up over 130% in the past week but will it continue to rise if Bitcoin's movement slows?

Dogecoin DOGE | $0.06 | 5 Day Decreased -26.92%

Dogecoin touches a record high after Elon Musk, rapper Snoop Dogg and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons all sent tweets highlighting and praising the cryptocurrency.

Augur REP | $43.78 | 5 Day Increased +84.80%

Augur is a prediction market betting platform based on the Ethereum blockchain and was one of the top rising cryptocurrencies in the past week.

All cryptocurrency price performances are referenced and pulled from Coinbase.