Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: What You Need to Know Wednesday
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: What You Need to Know Wednesday

Crypto Job Postings Are Through the Roof

On LinkedIn, U.S jobs postings with keywords "bitcoin", "blockchain" and "cryptocurrency" were up almost 400% from the previous year as of December.

Job postings in the cryptocurrency world jumped nearly fivefold in 2021, even as job vacancies in the overall U.S. labor market continued to peak.

A recent LinkedIn analysis has found that positions with “bitcoin,” “ethereum,” “blockchain” and “cryptocurrency” roles grew 395% in the U.S. from 2020 to 2021. 

Some of the most common titles included blockchain developers and engineers, LinkedIn said. And most of the job postings were in software and finance related positions. But crypto-related job postings were also within several sectors like accounting and consulting.

The growth of crypto offers posted even surpassed a 98% increase in listings in the broader tech sector.

Techies at legacy firms like Google  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report are jumping ship in the hopes to become the next big thing in crypto, The New York Times reported in December.

TheStreet Recommends

The spike in cryptocurrency related hiring also comes at a time when investors too have flooded onto the scene. 

Investors worldwide poured $30 billion into crypto and blockchain startups in 2021, according to PitchBook data.

Crypto marketplace OpenSea and Chainlink, which supports over $80 billion worth of assets tied up in various smart contracts, are among crypto startups companies leading this new wave of hiring.

Cryptocurrencies across the board witnessed a wide selloff in the past weeks, with prices of some of the most popular tokens including bitcoin, ethereum, XRP, solana, and dogecoin all declining sharply.

Separately, Americans quit their jobs in record numbers ahead of the holidays, with an all-time monthly high of 4.5 million people handing in their resignations in November, according to newly released government data. Even a modest uptick in hiring didn't put much of a dent into the near-record high rate of unfilled positions.

Gamestop NFT Lead
TECHNOLOGY

The How-To Guide for an NFT Novice

Rear View Of Woman Working From Home On Computer In Home Office Stretching At Desk
INVESTING

Yahoo Japan Tells Entire Workforce They Can Work From Home

Budweiser Gold Can Contest Lead
LIFESTYLE
BUDFFTWTR

Budweiser Slips Golden Cans In Beer Packs For Chance To Win $1 Million

Bacon Lead
INVESTING

Bacon And Cars Are Driving Inflation To New Heights

low-inflation-rate-confounds-economists-though-maybe-the-internet-explains-it
INVESTING
PMCOPAVTR

What's in Barron's List of 15 Stocks to Cope with Inflation

Why Chinese Tech Giants Are Embracing The Metaverse Despite State Media Warnings
INVESTING
MVRSMSFTRBLX

Tim Collins Has Found a 'Picks and Shovels' Play on the Metaverse

Amazon Apple Lead
INVESTING
AAPLAMZNNFLX

Apple Could Challenge Amazon in Live Streaming Sports

Wall Street Just Isn't Hungry for Shake Shack Any More
INVESTING
SHAK

Shake Shack Has a Plan to Add a Whole Bunch of New Restaurants