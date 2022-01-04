Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet home
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Why Verizon and AT&T Delayed 5G Launch
Why Verizon and AT&T Delayed 5G Launch
Publish date:

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Buys $133 Million Luxury Pad

Japanese businessman Hideki Tomita sold the house to Armstrong through a limited liability company.
Author:

Coinbase (COIN)  CEO Brian Armstrong just dropped $133 million on an ultra-luxury house in Los Angeles.

Armstrong, who in 2012 co-founded what would become the largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the world, is worth an estimated $9.6 billion.

The deal, which closed in December and was recently unveiled by the Wall Street Journal, is one of the most expensive single-family real estate sales to take place in the country in 2021. At 4.6 acres and roughly 19,600 square feet, the Bel Air mansion was last owned by Japanese businessman Hideki Tomita.

Tomita bought the house in 2018 for $85 million and saw it soar in value like the rest of L.A. real estate — homes in Southern California grew by as much as 16% between November 2020 and November 2021. In order to sell the house to Armstrong without drawing attention, Tomita reportedly used a limited liability company.

TheStreet Recommends

Built in the trendy minimalist style of cubes stacked on top of one another, the estate was designed by British architect John Pawson in 2009 and comes with both a main property and a guest house.

While Coinbase stock is down since the company went public, the trading platform is poised for a big year as bitcoin grows in value and more people try to get it on cryptocurrency trading — Armstrong's personal wealth also soared after the company went public.

With a career that includes time at IBM and Deloitte, Armstrong has become known for his signature insistence that politics should be kept out of the office. In fall 2020, he ruffled many feathers with a blog post calling Coinbase a "mission focused" company that discourages any form of political discussions or activism at work.

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Indicted on Fraud Charges
INVESTING
WBA

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

China Digital Currency: Shanghai, Hainan Among Regions Added To E-yuan Trials
INVESTING

Crypto Alert: China Offers Pilot Wallet App for Digital Yuan

Nextera Energy Lead
INVESTING
NEEXELOGE

NextEra, Xcel, OGE Among Top Utilities for '22 at Bank of America

Ford Motor, Constellation Brands, Cypress Semiconductor: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round
STOCKS
FHALDOW

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Ford, Halliburton, Dow Rising

Google Siemplify Lead
TECHNOLOGY
GOOGLMSFTGOOG

Google Buys Cybersecurity Firm as Part of its $10 Billion Plan for a Safer Internet

Biogen Shares Climb on Earnings Beat, CEO Departure
INVESTING
BIIB

Biogen is Tradable After Long Slide: Guilfoyle

AMC Theatres Lead
INVESTING
AMC

AMC’s CEO Plans To Refinance Debt, Buy the Company Time for a Turnaround

Ford Lead
INVESTING
FTSLA

Can Ford Stock Rev Up to New All-Time Highs This Year?