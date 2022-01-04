Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong just dropped $133 million on an ultra-luxury house in Los Angeles.

Armstrong, who in 2012 co-founded what would become the largest cryptocurrency trading platform in the world, is worth an estimated $9.6 billion.

The deal, which closed in December and was recently unveiled by the Wall Street Journal, is one of the most expensive single-family real estate sales to take place in the country in 2021. At 4.6 acres and roughly 19,600 square feet, the Bel Air mansion was last owned by Japanese businessman Hideki Tomita.

Tomita bought the house in 2018 for $85 million and saw it soar in value like the rest of L.A. real estate — homes in Southern California grew by as much as 16% between November 2020 and November 2021. In order to sell the house to Armstrong without drawing attention, Tomita reportedly used a limited liability company.

Built in the trendy minimalist style of cubes stacked on top of one another, the estate was designed by British architect John Pawson in 2009 and comes with both a main property and a guest house.

While Coinbase stock is down since the company went public, the trading platform is poised for a big year as bitcoin grows in value and more people try to get it on cryptocurrency trading — Armstrong's personal wealth also soared after the company went public.

With a career that includes time at IBM and Deloitte, Armstrong has become known for his signature insistence that politics should be kept out of the office. In fall 2020, he ruffled many feathers with a blog post calling Coinbase a "mission focused" company that discourages any form of political discussions or activism at work.