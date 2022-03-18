Crypto Billionaire Novogratz Defends the Honor of the Ukrainian President

Mike Novogratz issued an unusual challenge to economist Peter Schiff, a staunch crypto critic, about the Ukrainian president.

Schiff just got real.

Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Investment Partners, has Twitter-challenged Peter Schiff to a cage match after the economist complained that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wore a t-shirt during his recent appearance before the U.S. Congress.

'I'm Sick of Your Smugness, Peter'

Zelenskyy pleaded with the lawmakers for more aid in his country's ongoing war with Russia and invoked such events as the bombing of Pearl Harbor attack and the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Schiff, however, was concentrating on the really important stuff.

"I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit?" he tweeted. "I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States."

And that's when the Schiff hit the fan.

Novogratz, a former Goldman Sachs banker, threw down the virtual gauntlet.

"After that comment I am ready to challenge @PeterSchiff to a cage match where profits go to charity of your choice," he tweeted. "I’ll donate to Ukraine relief. I’m just sick of your smugness Peter. The Ukrainians are fighting for their lives, their country and their freedom. Have some respect."

In addition to their differing views on Zelenskyy's wardrobe, both men on the opposite of the bitcoin.

'The Worst Take Ever Tweeted'

Novogratz's company is focused cryptocurrency investments, while Schiff has been a vocal crypto critic.

But Novogratz was hardly alone in his outrage as critics lined up on Twitter to call bull-schiff on the economist's remarks.

"This may literally be the worst take ever tweeted," one person said. "Literally the worst possible take ever tweeted -- and given that this is Twitter, that's pretty damn bad. The only way you could make this worse is by turning this tweet into an NFT. Goddamn, you suck."

One commenter person posted a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a suit and tie.

"Here is a photo of person being 'respectful' by wearing a suit' what people wear is irrelevant...it is what they say and more importantly how they act that defines them..." the tweet read.

"Good god, Peter, you’re a complete ASSH*LE," another commenter said. "I can’t believe you haven’t deleted this tweet yet."

Amy Trask, author and former CEO of the Oakland Raiders, wrote "he is fighting to save the lives of others, he is putting his life at risk to do so - he could have left but he didn't, that speaks to the man he is - you care about what he's wearing, that speaks to the man you are."

Comedian Trevor Noah mentioned the economist's "weird criticism" during an episode of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," saying "this is the kind of guy who'd see Jesus coming back and be like, 'Really? Sandals, my guy?'"

'We Got a Card in the Works'

Despite all the vitriol, Schiff showed no signs of backing down.

"I testified in front of Congress twice. No one has less respect for these guys than I do," he said. "But I still wore a suit both times."

"If you have to rely on clothing to command respect, you have a problem," one person replied.

Schiff later tweeted that he wasn't looking for attention when he posted the suit comment, "but it happened."

"This tweet is the most commented tweet of the day," he said. "That's crazy given that I don't have that many followers compared to a lot of other people on Twitter."

"It's 'most commented' because it's a bad take," one person replied, "and the number of comments vs retweets or likes means you've been ratioed. That's not a good thing for your Twitter reputation."

The prospect of a cage match moved one person to post a video clip of former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson demolishing an opponent.

"That would end faster than a classic Tyson fight," the commenter tweeted.

The Novogratz Challenge comes on the heels of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk's calling out Putin to put up his dukes for the sake of Ukraine.

"We got a card in the works," a commenter declared. "Main event: Elon vs. Putin Undercard: Novogratz vs. Schiff. We need some warm up matches..."

There was no response from Schiff.