Crypto-as-payment fueling illegal activity: BoE's Andrew Bailey

The rise of cryptocurrency is giving scammers and criminals "another means of payment," Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday.

As first reported by Reuters, Bailey said that the rise of crypto assets and their widespread acceptance as a form of payment is also helping fuel illegal activity by people with bad intentions.

"I'm afraid that the advent of digital means of payment, and in particular crypto assets, I'm afraid that the evidence suggests [...] is that it is providing another means of payment for people who want to conduct criminal activity," Bailey told the audience at an online question-and-answer organized by the BoE.

Despite initial hesitation of large financial organizations, there has been a recent rise in cryptocurrency being used for everyday transactions — the Ether token underpinning the Ethereum blockchain is inching closer to an all-time record of $4,600 while more and more businesses are accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

Last week, incoming New York City mayor Eric Adams made headlines when he told reporters that he will be accepting his first paychecks as mayor in cryptocurrency and is "going to look at" encouraging businesses to accept it as a form of payment.

But as Bailey said, the rise of crypto is also pushing some to use it as a funnel for criminal activity. On Friday, Reuters reported that Cincinnati-based company Kroger (KR) was at the centre of a fake press release falsely announcing that the retailer was accepting Bitcoin in its stores. Shares of the company are currently down 1.49% to $41,69.