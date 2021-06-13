TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Bitcoin Surges on Sunday

And guess who Tweeted about the cryptocurrency the same day: Tesla's Elon Musk.
Author:
Publish date:

Bitcoin has surged nearly 9% in the past 24 hours, putting it around $39,115 by Sunday evening. 

It's unclear what's spurring the crypto's rising value against the dollar, but, once again, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report honcho Elon Musk will likely get some of the credit for driving up the value. Musk earlier on Sunday posted on Twitter that his electric car company will restart bitcoin transactions after it can confirm clean energy usage by so-called miners of the cryptocoin when "there’s confirmation of reasonable ... clean energy usage."

The tweet was in a response to another post suggesting Musk's back-and-forth positions recently on the cryptocurrency were “market manipulation."

Bitcoin has fallen sharply in wild roller coaster-ride fashion since it hit a to-date high above $64,000 in mid-April. Many of Musk's Twitter posts and comments have been linked by the financial media to the recent moves up and down.

That's including the cryptocoin's fall that came after Musk made abrupt criticisms of the electricity used in the digital mining of bitcoin -- and when he had reversed an earlier move to allow for Tesla vehicle purchases using bitcoin.

Tesla, however, had profited from bitcoin at the beginning of this year, when it earned more than a $100 million from the sale of bitcoin it had purchased before. Tesla had bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin on Feb. 8.

Bitcoin has fallen sharply in roller coaster-ride fashion since its hit above $64,000 in mid-April. But for longer-term perspective, bitcoin was valued at less than $10,000 just a year ago.

In addition to bitcoin's boost on Sunday, Ethereum's ETH was also up by close to 6% to $2,546.55.

This story has been updated with some garble in the second paragraph removed.

Vaccine Lead
HEALTH

Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Risk to Teens 'Tiny,' Says UCLA Heart Doc

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
STOCKS

FDA Reveals Details of Problems at Third-Party Maker of JNJ Shot

4 Ways to Protect Your Inheritance from Taxes
Sponsored Story

Tax Issues When There’s a Death in the Family

Energy Tax Credit: Which Home Improvements Qualify?
Sponsored Story

Deducting Summer Camps and Daycare with the Child and Dependent Care Credit

How to Report Vested Benefits on Your Income Taxes
Sponsored Story

Self-Employed Tax Tips & Summer Jobs

Canadian Tennis Player Milos Raonic Visits the NYSE and Says He's Ready for the U.S. Open
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Game Plan

TurboTax Answers Common Questions About Estimated Taxes
Sponsored Story

Estimated Taxes: How to Determine What to Pay and When

Magnachip Remains Independent But Cost Cuts Could Help
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Novan, Magnachip, Vaxart