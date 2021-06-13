Bitcoin Surges on Sunday

And guess who Tweeted about the cryptocurrency the same day: Tesla's Elon Musk.

Bitcoin has surged nearly 9% in the past 24 hours, putting it around $39,115 by Sunday evening.

It's unclear what's spurring the crypto's rising value against the dollar, but, once again, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report honcho Elon Musk will likely get some of the credit for driving up the value. Musk earlier on Sunday posted on Twitter that his electric car company will restart bitcoin transactions after it can confirm clean energy usage by so-called miners of the cryptocoin when "there’s confirmation of reasonable ... clean energy usage."

The tweet was in a response to another post suggesting Musk's back-and-forth positions recently on the cryptocurrency were “market manipulation."

Bitcoin has fallen sharply in wild roller coaster-ride fashion since it hit a to-date high above $64,000 in mid-April. Many of Musk's Twitter posts and comments have been linked by the financial media to the recent moves up and down.

That's including the cryptocoin's fall that came after Musk made abrupt criticisms of the electricity used in the digital mining of bitcoin -- and when he had reversed an earlier move to allow for Tesla vehicle purchases using bitcoin.

Tesla, however, had profited from bitcoin at the beginning of this year, when it earned more than a $100 million from the sale of bitcoin it had purchased before. Tesla had bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin on Feb. 8.

In addition to bitcoin's boost on Sunday, Ethereum's ETH was also up by close to 6% to $2,546.55.

