December 10, 2021
Bitcoin Likely to Breach Nearest Support Level, Analyst Says
Publish date:

Bitcoin Likely to Breach Nearest Support Level, Analyst Says

Bitcoin has a support level at $44,000, but that probably won't hold, according to Katie Stockton of Fairfield Strategies.
Author:

Shutterstock

Bitcoin has a support level at $44,000, but that probably won't hold, according to Katie Stockton of Fairfield Strategies.

There has been considerable damage to the bitcoin's upward trajectory over the past week and there could be lower levels to reach, a prominent crypto bull said Friday. 

While bitcoin prices were able to rally about 1% Friday, the world's most popular cryptocurrency is down more than 25% over the past four weeks.

“We feel that risk is heightened near term and even over the next two months or so,” Katie Stockton, founder of Fairfield Strategies told MarketWatch. 

Bitcoin's support level at $44,000 will likely be breached, the popular analyst told MW, and the secondary support level at $37,000 will be a crucial area for investors.

While investors should be watchful, Stockton said the crash that occurred last was a one-off and she remains bullish on cryptocurrency over the long run. 

Bitcoin's reversal Friday could be a result of the crpyto's reputation as a safe-haven against macroeconomic pressures, as the U.S. consumer price index hit  November inflation at a nearly 40-year high. 

True believers see bitcoin's fixed supply as proof of an inflation hedge and prices were up more than 4% at one point Friday before paring gains. 

At last check, bitcoin was trading up 0.9% to $48,258. At one point on Friday it was back above the $50,000 mark. 

