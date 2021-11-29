Bitcoin Rebounds as Investors Look Past Omicron Variant and to the Fed

Bitcoin prices rebound past $57,000 as investors looked past the omicron threat and focus their sights on forthcoming comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Bitcoin prices regained some of their composure on Monday, recovering from steep losses suffered alongside other assets Friday as investors looked past the latest coronavirus threat to the global economy and focused their sights on forthcoming comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The top cryptocurrency by market value was trading near $56,961 at last check, up 4.57% compared to a low of $53,359 reached late on Sunday. Bitcoin on Friday was briefly down more than 20% from its recent all-time high of nearly $69,000, officially entering bear market territory.

Buyers made a comeback early Monday on reports that omicron patients are so far exhibiting “extremely mild symptoms.” On Friday, bitcoin and risk assets, in general, tanked and volatility soared after the news of a supposedly vaccine-resistant Covid variant coming out of South Africa raised the specter of additional lockdowns.

The World Health Organization (WHO) deemed named the variant of concern omicron on Saturday.

Traders are expected to pay close attention to Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony to the U.S. Senate in a speech titled, “Coronavirus and CARES Act,” to be delivered on Wednesday. Powell will also speak Monday at an event introducing the New York Innovation Center, though is not expected to comment on the coronavirus, inflation or interest rates.

Of particular concern is whether the new variant, which has a much higher rate of transmissibility, could shift the Fed’s current plan of scaling back its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases, set to begin in January, and also push back its timeline for additional tightening.

Meantime, America’s biggest bank expects that Ethereum, the world’s second-most valuable cryptocurrency, will be a better bet as and when interest rates start climbing.

In a report, analysts at JPMorgan said they expect that Ethereum’s growing number of uses -- peer-to-peer lending, NFTs, gaming, stablecoins -- should help it maintain its value in a climate of rising interest rates.

“The rise in bond yields and the eventual normalization of monetary policy is putting downward pressure on bitcoin as a form of digital gold, the same way higher real yields have been putting downward pressure on traditional gold,” the report said.